ED attaches ₹57.7 crore assets linked to Bengal school recruitment case

KOLKATA: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said it has provisionally attached immovable properties worth around ₹57.7 crore in connection with its money laundering probe into irregularities in the appointment of assistant teachers for classes 9 to 12, the agency said in a statement.

With the fresh attachment orders, the total value of assets attached by ED in four cases in connection with the school recruitment cases rises to ₹698 crore, a statement by ED said.

The statement said the properties attached by the ED belong to Trinamool Congress MLA Jiban Krishna Saha, the main middleman, Prasanna Kumar Roy, and his associates.

ED said Saha, who was allegedly involved in the collection and handling of proceeds of crime, was arrested on August 25, 2025. Investigation has established that he and his family allegedly bought assets worth ₹3 crore in Murshidabad and Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal from the proceeds of crime.

According to ED, Prasanna Kumar Ray was the main middleman in the case, who collected a large sum of cash from candidates in exchange for appointment letters. It said many properties were also acquired in the name of Roy’s ex-wife and close associate, Nilima Mangal Mangal.

The case pertains to large-scale manipulation in the recruitment process conducted by the West Bengal School Service Commission, wherein OMR sheets and personality test scores were tampered with, and appointments were made to accommodate undeserving candidates who paid bribes.

In May 2022, the Calcutta high court ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation to probe the appointment of non-teaching staff (Group C and D) and teaching staff by the West Bengal School Service Commission and West Bengal Board of Secondary Education between 2014 and 2021. The appointees allegedly paid bribes ranging from ₹5 lakh to ₹15 lakh to secure jobs after failing the selection tests.