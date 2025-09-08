ED searches over 20 locations across WB in connection with illegal sand mining

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted searches at over 20 locations across Kolkata in connection with illegal sand mining from river banks in West Bengal. Teams are searching multiple locations in Kolkata and in some districts. (@dir_ed)

“Teams are searching multiple locations in Kolkata and in some districts,” said an ED official.

The raids started at 6am on Monday in Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, Jhargram and Midnapore districts and are currently underway.

Illegal mining of sand and river bed material (RBM), which comprises boulders, gravel and sand, are rampant across several districts in both south Bengal and north Bengal.

ED teams searched offices of a private firm dealing with sand mining, residences and other locations. The residence of an insurance agent was also searched in Kolkata.