Ludhiana: Frantic efforts on to fortify Sasrali bundh

Despite heavy rain that hit the region in the wee hours on Saturday, the situation in Sasrali Colony and Kasabad village remained under control. According to officials, the water level went down by nearly one and a half feet and they found ample time to strengthen the ring bundh to stop the water entering the villages. Deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain (second from right) with local residents, placing sandbags on the banks of Sutlej river in Sasrali Colony in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Ludhiana deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain was on the spot, helping villagers in carrying sandbags and making temporary bundh. Patiala divisional commissioner Vinay Bublani visited the dhussi bundh in Sasrali Colony to assess the on-going efforts to strengthen the flood defences early on Saturday morning.

Accompanied by Ludhiana (east) sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Jasleen Kaur Bhullar and other officials, the divisional commissioner inspected the construction of a new ring bandh being undertaken through a collaborative effort involving army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), public works department (PWD), drainage department, local social organisations and hundreds of villagers.

Commissioner Bublani closely reviewed the progress of the bundh and commended the tireless efforts of all for their dedication and seamless coordination in supporting the district administration’s flood mitigation measures.

During the visit, Bublani held detailed discussions with officials from the revenue, forest and drainage departments to assess the extent of damage caused to the crops near the bundh. Officials provided a comprehensive report on the impact and the measures being taken to address it.

SDM Jasleen Kaur Bhullar briefed the commissioner on the current situation and stated that the water levels in the Sutlej river are receding, and the situation in Sasrali Colony is completely under control. “The collaborative efforts of all stakeholders have been instrumental in stabilising the area”, she added.

Meanwhile, the district administration also urged the public to rely solely on verified information disseminated through the official social media handles of the district public relations officer (DPRO), Ludhiana. The people are advised to refrain from believing or spreading rumours, which can cause unnecessary panic and hinder on-going relief efforts.

DC Himanshu Jain confirmed that the situation in Sasrali Colony is under control. Intensive efforts to reinforce the dhussi bundh are underway, with round-the-clock operations involving the district administration, army, NDRF and volunteers.

Jain also encouraged the people to contribute by providing labour, soil or plastic gunny bags directly at the site to assist the administration. He emphasised the importance of collective effort to bolster the embankment swiftly.

In Kasabad, the teams with the help of locals put sandbags to avoid erosion.

On Friday, the district administration had alerted the residents of nearby villages to move to safe places.

Illegal mining made it worse: Chugh

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, along with local leaders, visited Sasrali Colony where he stated that the floods were natural disasters, but the sand mining made it worse. He added that the state government failed to curb the illegal sand mining ignoring the plight of villagers.

Chugh stated that when the authorities failed to act, Ludhiana villagers had staged a protest seeking action against the illegal mining. The local police registered an FIR on April 18, but no action was taken. Had the police taken action, the floods could have been avoided, he said.

Chugh added that the central government had already given ₹11,000 crore to the state government and promised to send more help. Chugh also praised the villagers and farmers who tirelessly continued their efforts to repair the breaches in the banks to save Punjab.

Door-to-door campaign for livestock

The veterinary teams have started a door-to-door campaign in Sasrali Colony and neighboring villages along the Sutlej river to ensure the well-being of livestock. The teams are conducting house-to-house inspections, providing necessary medical care and supplying medicines and injections to keep the cattle healthy.

Deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain said, “The administration is ensuring that livestock farmers face no challenges. Veterinary teams equipped with essential medicines have been deployed,” he stated. He further assured that the situation in Sasrali Colony remains under control, with proactive measures in place to safeguard the livestock.