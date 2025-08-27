ED raids AAP’s Bhardwaj in health infra probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday carried out searches at 13 locations, including the residence of former Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bhardwaj and the premises of private contractors, in connection with alleged irregularities in the construction of health infrastructure projects under the AAP-run Delhi government between 2018 and 2019, officials said. Police outside Saurabh Bhardwaj’s residence in Chirag Delhi on Tuesday. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

The searches form part of a money laundering probe into suspected corruption, unauthorised construction, unjustified cost escalations, and diversion of funds in projects sanctioned during that period, according to ED officials, who asked not to be identified.

The AAP, however, termed the raids a “politically motivated witch hunt” by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The ED’s action stems from a case registered by the Delhi government’s Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) on June 26, 2025, under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Bhardwaj, former health minister Satyendar Jain, and unidentified health department officials. The FIR was based on a complaint filed in August 2024 by BJP leader and then Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta.

Gupta had alleged large-scale corruption in 24 health infrastructure projects — 11 greenfield and 13 brownfield hospitals — worth ₹5,590 crore sanctioned in 2018–19. The ACB’s year-long preliminary enquiry reportedly flagged delays, inflated costs, and suspected embezzlement.

“These projects were riddled with massive irregularities and unexplained delays. Not a single hospital was completed on time. Cost escalations ran into several hundred crores. The ₹1,125 crore ICU Hospital Project, covering seven pre-engineered facilities with 6,800 beds, is still only half complete,” said a senior official aware of the probe.

According to officials, Tuesday’s searches covered Bhardwaj’s residence, offices, and premises linked to contractors in West Patel Nagar and KG Marg. “The aim is to trace evidence of diversion and laundering of public funds,” one official said, requesting anonymity.

Bhardwaj, now AAP’s Delhi unit chief, has earlier held portfolios including health, industries, tourism, urban development, and chairperson of the Delhi Jal Board.

AAP leaders condemned the raids. Party spokesperson Dilip Pandey said, “When the alleged crime occurred, Saurabh Bhardwaj was not even a minister. This exposes the lies of the BJP government. We saw how Satyendar Jain was jailed for three years in a false case, and later the ED and CBI had to file a closure report. This is BJP’s modus operandi to silence opponents.”

AAP national convener and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also posted on X: “The ED raid at Saurabh Bhardwaj’s house is another attempt by the Modi government to suppress AAP, the most vocal voice against its wrong policies. We will never bow down to these tactics.”

Leader of Opposition Atishi alleged the raid was timed to divert attention from questions surrounding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s academic degree. “The case pertains to a period when Saurabh ji was not a minister. Like Satyendar Jain’s case, this too is baseless and politically motivated,” she wrote.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva rejected AAP’s allegations, arguing that the issue is not about “who was minister when” but about corruption in critical health projects.

“The AAP cannot deny that Bhardwaj was a minister during the construction phase. The people of Delhi want answers: why were not even one of the 11 permanent hospitals completed, and why did the seven temporary hospitals announced during Covid-19 remain unfinished?” he said. Sachdeva accused AAP of spreading “confusion” to cover up financial mismanagement.