Educational institutes reopen in Bengal

KOLKATA: Schools, colleges and universities reopened in West Bengal on Thursday as the Covid-19 cases have dropped over the past few weeks. Schools have been allowed to reopen for students from classes 8 to 12. The state government also plans to open “neighbourhood schools” for pre-primary and primary students from Monday.

Schools in Bengal were shut for the first time in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. They reopened in February 2021 for students of classes 9 to 12 but had to be shut again in April 2021 due to the assembly elections and the second wave of Covid-19. Schools for students of classes 9 to 12 resumed in November but were shut down on January 3 due to the third surge.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that educational institutes will reopen from February 3.

The daily count of Covid-19 cases has dropped from around 24,000 daily in mid-January to less than 3,000 this week. The government has announced multiple relaxations this month. Direct flights from the UK have been allowed along with those from Mumbai and Delhi. Government, private offices, restaurants, cinema halls, bars, etc have been allowed to work with 75% capacity.

Education minister Bratya Basu last month announced the government will launch the “neighbourhood schools” to reintroduce pre-primary and primary students to the school education system after almost two years with open-air classes.

An official said over six million students will benefit thanks to the “neighbourhood schools”. “It has been almost two years that students of pre-primary and primary classes have attended schools. Even though online classes have been going on, this has adversely affected the children. Hence, this project has been launched wherein teachers would hold classes for students aged between 5 and 9 in their neighbourhoods,” Basu said.