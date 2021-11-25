Elections to Kolkata Municipal Corporation to be held on December 19

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation polls, which have been pending for over a year, will be held on December 19, the West Bengal State Election Commission said in a notification on Thursday.

“We have not issued the notification for the Howrah Municipal Corporation polls for now,” said an official of the poll body.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) government proposed to hold polls for over 100 civic bodies across the state in phases starting with Kolkata and Howrah on December 19. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) moved the high court demanding simultaneous elections to all civic bodies.

The court is scheduled to hear the petition on holding simultaneous elections on November 29.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday sent back the Howrah Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 seeking more details from the government.

TMC controls most of the civic bodies in West Bengal. The terms of the elected boards ended over two years ago, but polls were not held because of the Covid-19 pandemic. They are currently being run by administrators.

The state election commission submitted an affidavit in the court this week saying it wants to hold elections to the municipal corporations of Kolkata and Howrah first as the number of double-vaccinated people in these two cities is high. It said elections to the other municipal bodies in the state would be held in phases later.