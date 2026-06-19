Ex-WB minister Jyotipriya Mallick quits TMC posts; Siliguri mayor also resigns

Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and former West Bengal minister Jyotipriya Mallick resigned from all party posts on Friday citing multiple ailments while Gautam Deb, another ex-minister and Mayor of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC), also resigned from his post. Former WB CM Mamata Banerjee during a public meeting in support of Jyotipriya Mallick for the state polls in this file picture. (ANI file photo)

“I have been suffering from physical ailments for a long time now. My blood sugar levels are over 350 and my kidney has also been damaged. Doctors have advised complete rest and said I cannot take any mental or physical stress. In such a situation, I request you to relieve me from duties of the national working committee,” Mullick said in his letter.

Mallick was in charge of departments such as food, public distribution system and forest during the TMC regime.

The TMC suffered a heavy defeat to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the assembly polls. He lost the Habra seat in North 24 Parganas district, which he had won thrice since 2011.

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The development came days after the TMC had an organisational reshuffle in which Mallick was shifted to a new working committee.

Mallick was arrested on October 27, 2023, by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with alleged corruption in the public distribution system (PDS) system.

He was Bengal’s forest and industrial reconstruction minister at the time of arrest and was remanded in judicial custody. He was then removed as a cabinet minister by the Mamata-led state government in February 2024.

Siliguri mayor Gautam Deb resigns

Former minister Gautam Deb resigned as mayor of Siliguri town in North Bengal who had also lost the recently concluded state assembly polls.

“I saw no point in continuing as mayor chair when the assembly election verdict favoured the BJP,” Deb said.

State tourism minister and Siliguri MLA Shankar Ghosh said, “The mayor was not performing as expected because of various reasons. I hope the civic body will do well now.”

The BJP won 207 of Bengal’s 294 seats, while the TMC won 80.

A comment from Mallick and Deb is awaited. The copy will be updated whenever it is received.