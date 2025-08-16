Family of nurse, who was found dead in a Hooghly nursing home, demands CBI probe

Kolkata: The family members of the 24-year-old nurse, who was found dead in a nursing home in West Bengal’s Hooghly district earlier this week, have demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the incident. The autopsy was done at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in (AIIMS) Kalyani on Saturday. (Representational image)

The autopsy was done at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in (AIIMS) Kalyani on Saturday, officials aware of the developments said.

“We believe that my daughter was murdered and then hanged. We have no faith in the state police. We want a CBI probe into the case,” the woman’s father told media persons on Saturday.

A 24-year-old nurse was found dead in a nursing home in West Bengal’s Hooghly district late on Wednesday night. The family alleged that she was murdered.

Police registered a murder case on the basis of a complaint lodged by the woman’s father. Two persons have already been arrested, officials said.

“The family has lost faith in the state police and has demanded a CBI probe. We want a CBI probe,” Ambika Roy, BJP legislator from Kalyani, told media persons.

On Friday, police had shifted the woman’s body from a hospital in Hooghly district to the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata to conduct the autopsy.

The family members, however, demanded that the autopsy be held either at the Command Hospital in Kolkata or at AIIMS in Kalyani. On Saturday police took the body to Kalyani.

Later in the afternoon, the body was handed over to the family.