Family of trainee doctor raped and killed at RG Kar Hospital gets her death certificate

KOLKATA: West Bengal health secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam on Wednesday met the parents of the trainee doctor who was raped and killed in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last year and handed over their daughter’s death certificate. Members of Joint Platforms of Doctors and Abhaya Mancha stage a silent protest rally from College street demand justice for the RG Kar victim on her birthday in Kolkata, on February 9 (Hindustan Times)

The move follows complaints by the trainee doctor’s family that they had not been given their daughter’s death certificate.

“We had been running from pillar to post for the death certificate of our daughter. Finally, we got it today. The health secretary came and gave us the certificate. We have been making rounds of the municipality borough office, the health department and the hospital all these days,” the doctor’s father told reporters on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old trainee doctor was raped and murdered by a civic volunteer of the Kolkata Police in the early hours of August 9, 2024 inside the seminar room of the hospital.

On January 20 this year, additional district and sessions judge Anirban Das at the Sealdah court sentenced the civic volunteer Sanjay Roy to imprisonment for the rest of his life.

The doctor’s family had previously criticised the bureaucracy for not releasing the death certificate. “We don’t know what took it so long for the authorities to hand over the death certificate. We asked the health secretary but didn’t get any satisfactory answer,” the victim’s father said.

Asked about the delay, the health secretary declined to comment.

The doctor’s parents had earlier moved the Supreme Court to seek an in-depth probe into the case but the top court on March 17 told the family to approach the Calcutta high court.