Group of city tram lovers to take out WWII-era vintage car on Feb 24 to mark 153rd anniversary

The vintage tram, christened 'Geetanjali', will begin its journey from the Gariahat depot in the morning, pass through Esplanade and head to Shyambazar as part of celebrations organised by the Calcutta Tram Users Association, a collective of tram lovers.

The symbolic run comes at a time when the tram network - the oldest operating in Asia since its horse-drawn debut in 1873 - has shrunk drastically. The system transitioned to steam in 1882 and was electrified in 1902, when the first electric tram ran from Esplanade to Khidderpore.

From as many as 37 lines in the 1960s, only two routes, Gariahat-Esplanade and Esplanade-Shyambazar, remain operational now, sources in the West Bengal Transport Corporation said.

Once the lifeline and a defining visual of the city, trams have faced criticism for slow speeds, traffic congestion and safety concerns for two-wheelers navigating the tracks. Over the years, shrinking routes and mounting complaints have left the system nearly defunct.

According to Sagnik Gupta, Joint Secretary of the Calcutta Tram Users Association, the tram being showcased carries a layered past.

"During World War II , when Japanese bombing led to blackout conditions, trams were built at the Nonapukur workshop under candlelight," he said, citing accounts handed down over time.

Unlike newer models, Geetanjali was designed for routes such as Tollygunge, where tracks once ran along grass-covered stretches in south Kolkata, evoking a slower, quieter cityscape.

The tram ceased commercial passenger operations in the 1980s but continued as a staff car serving depots such as Kidderpore and Tollygunge at a time when nearly 7,000 employees worked in the system. Of the two such staff cars that existed, one has been preserved as a memento, while the other will now be displayed and run as part of the anniversary observance.

Declared a heritage tram in 2014, Geetanjali is currently housed at the Nonapukur depot and can be hired for special occasions, a transport department official said.

Tram enthusiasts argue that much of the infrastructure remains intact across the city, but services are not being fully utilised.

"Cities across the world are bringing back trams as an eco-friendly transport solution. While civic authorities in Kolkata express concern over pollution, this environment-friendly mode is being phased out," Gupta said.

Transport Minister Snehasis Chakraborty has, on earlier occasions, cited constraints in retaining tram routes, pointing to limited road space, less than eight per cent, and a rise in fuel-driven, CNG and electric vehicles. Slow-moving trams, he said, impede faster traffic and contribute to congestion.

"We wish to retain tram services along the Maidan route as a heritage corridor. However, the issue is sub-judice and pending before the High Court," he had said recently.

