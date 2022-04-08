HC orders CBI probe into murder that triggered Birbhum killings
Kolkata: The Calcutta high court on Friday ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) panchayat leader Bhadu Sheikh’s murder, which triggered the March 21 massacre of nine people at Bogtoi in Bengal’s Birbhum.
“The second incident prima facie seems to be the fall out of the first incident,” the court said while ordering the probe.
A division bench of Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj on March 25 ordered the CBI probe into the massacre. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the state police was earlier probing the massacre. It arrested 22 people, including local TMC leader Anarul Hossain.
Chief minister Mamata Banerjee visited Bogtui on March 24 and announced compensation for the victims amid criticism over the killings. Hossain claimed he surrendered to police following Banerjee’s order. Banerjee later said the attackers and the victims in both cases were TMC supporters.
The CBI submitted its preliminary probe report on the massacre on Thursday to the high court. One of the five petitioners, who demanded the CBI probe, said the agency should also investigate Bhadu Sheikh’s murder since the two incidents were connected.
The court on Friday said the CBI’s report prima facie suggested the killings at Bogtui were a fallout of the Bhadu Sheikh’s murder. “It also suggests that the incident is an outcome of the rivalry amongst the members of two groups in the village and that burning of the houses resulting into death of 8 persons was a retaliatory plan.”
The court said both incidents took place within about two hours. “Material placed on record prima facie suggests a close relationship and linkage between the two incidents. The incidents are alleged to be a result of political rivalry. The allegation of the applicants that both incidents form part of the common conspiracy and continuous cause of action cannot be ignored,” the court said. “...if one agency investigates both the incidents then not only it will be easier to unearth the truth but it will also facilitate trial before the same competent court.”
Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party leader Samik Bhattacharya said the court’s order proves that it has no faith in the state police.
TMC leaders did not react till Friday afternoon saying the government would decide how to deal with it.
The CBI on Thursday arrested four Bogtui residents from Mumbai in connection with the massacre on the basis of their phones, which were found to be in use around the site of the killings.
At least 10 houses were set afire and the arson left nine people, including six women and two children, dead.
On April 4, a single-judge high court bench ordered a CBI probe into Congress councillor Tapan Kandu’s murder in Purulia district on March 13.
The CBI and Enforcement Directorate are probing the coal, the cattle smuggling cases as well as the Saradha chit fund, the Rose Valley chit fund and the Narada sting operation cases. Several TMC leaders, ministers and lawmakers are among the accused in these cases.
-
Search on after 6 Bengaluru schools get bomb threat, police say 'mostly a hoax'
Bengaluru police are conducting searches in at least six schools after they received a bomb threat on Friday morning. Additional Commissioner of Police (Bengaluru East) Subramanyeshwara Rao said that six schools -- Delhi Public School, Sulakunte, Gopalan International School, Mahadevapura, New Academy School, Marathahalli, Ebenezer International School, Electronics City, St Vincent Pallotti School, Hennur and Indian Public School, Govindapura – have received the emails.
-
Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s royal durbar comes alive at the Chandigarh Golf Club
Centuries after Maharaja Ranjit Singh first held his royal durbar in Lahore, the descendants of his noblemen and generals convened at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Wednesday for the release of UK-based writer, historian and filmmaker Bobby Singh Bansal's book, The Chiefs of Punjab: The Lost Glory of the Punjab Aristocracy.
-
Former PM Deve Gowda: Azaan row will be 'end of BJP in Karnataka'
Amidst a raging row in Karnataka where several outfits have demanded a ban on the use of mosques using loudspeakers to offer Azaan, former prime minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Deve Gowda has said that implementing such a policy would put an end to the rule of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state. Speaking to ANI, Deve Gowda said on Thursday, "This is the end of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka."
-
Qantas to start flight on Sydney-Bengaluru route
Australian carrier Qantas on Friday announced it will start flights on the Sydney-Benglauru route from September 14 onwards and is finalising a codeshare partnership with Indian carrier IndiGo. Currently, IndiGo has codeshare partnerships with Turkish Airlines, Qatar Airways and American Airlines. The Sydney-Bengaluru flight will operate four times a week from September 14 onwards on a A330 aircraft, a joint statement by both the airlines stated.
-
Bihar legislative council polls: ruling NDA wins 13 of 24 seats
Bihar's ruling National Democratic Alliance on Thursday won 13 of the 24 legislative council seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party won seven of the 12 seats it contested. It won 11 seats in 2015 and later two legislative council members joined the party, taking its tally to 13. The BJP, in 2015, contested on its own while Janata Dal (United) or JD (U) was part of the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led alliance. RJD bagged six seats.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics