Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Heatwave warning in south Bengal districts as temperature crosses 40°C

Heatwave warning in south Bengal districts as temperature crosses 40°C

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 13, 2023 06:45 PM IST

Sanjib Bandopadhyay, director of the Regional Meteorological Centre in Kolkata, said the rerecorded temperature till Thursday afternoon was three to five degrees above normal

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday sounded a heatwave warning in most parts of south Bengal districts, including Kolkata metropolitan area, as the temperature crossed 40°C in most areas.

Pedestrians cover themselves with a scarf to protect them from the searing heat. (PTI photo)
Pedestrians cover themselves with a scarf to protect them from the searing heat. (PTI photo)

Sanjib Bandopadhyay, director of the Regional Meteorological Centre in Kolkata, said the rerecorded temperature till Thursday afternoon was three to five degrees above normal.

Bandopadhyay said, “A heat wave like situation is prevailing across south Bengal districts. The temperature may rise by one to two degrees more till April 17. At some locations, the temperature may be one of two degrees less than what is required to meet the criteria of a heat wave but that is purely a technical issue.”

Also Read:IMD issues heatwave warning for these four states

The state education department also announced summer vacation in schools across Bengal from May 2, except those in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts in north Bengal’s hilly areas.

The vacation will continue ‘until further instructions’ are issued, said the order from the secretary of the school education department.

Summer vacations usually start in May-end.

At Salt Lake township on the eastern outskirts of Kolkata, the temperature on Thursday was 40.8°C, he said.

The temperature at Durgapur town in West Burdwan district and Burdwan town in East Burdwan district were 41°C and 41.4°C respectively.

“There is no possibility of rainfall in the next five days. The agriculture sector will be adversely affected. People should follow health adversaries to protect themselves,” said Bandopadhyay.

The worst affected districts on Thursday were Purulia, Jhargram, East and West Burdwan including West Midnapore.

Kolkata and its neighbourhoods recorded 40°C in 2009 and 2014, old records showed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rainfall imd purulia west midnapore education department summer vacation darjeeling kalimpong director jhargram temperature + 9 more
rainfall imd purulia west midnapore education department summer vacation darjeeling kalimpong director jhargram temperature + 8 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out