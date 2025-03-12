Kolkata: 2 arrested for trying to dump body of trader in trolley bag near expressway

Two people were arrested on Tuesday evening for trying to dump the body of a trader they killed along an expressway in Kolkata’s North 24 Parganas, police said. A cloth merchant from Rajasthan’s Pali was murdered in a house central Kolkata on Tuesday afternoon. (Representative file photo)

A cloth merchant from Rajasthan’s Pali was murdered in a house central Kolkata on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said that the two had booked a cab for themselves to transport the body. The cab driver, however, got suspicious when he saw the two trying to dump the trolley bag in a desolate place and called the police. While one fled from the spot, the driver managed to get hold of the other persons until police arrived.

While the victim has been identified as Bhagram Singh, the two accused have been identified as Krishpal Singh and Karan Singh. They all hail from Rajasthan and used to live in rented houses in Kolkata. Bhagram was a cloth merchant in Burrabazar area.

“A murder case has been filed. We have arrested two persons. Investigation is going on,” said a senior police officer of Barrackpore city police.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim owed the accused persons a few lakh rupees, which he was not returning.

On Tuesday, the two first sedated Singh by offering him a cup of coffee. When the victim became unconscious, they first strangulated him and then slit his throat. Later, they shoved the body in the trolley bag and tried to dump it in a waterbody near Ghola around 17km away from Kolkata.

While the cab driver managed to catch Karan who was arrested, Krishpal fled from the spot but was later arrested.