Who was Gulfam Singh Yadav, BJP leader ‘murdered’ by lethal injection?

Gulfam Singh Yadav, who died after allegedly being poisoned by three unidentified men in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, was a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader. Gulfam Singh Yadav was a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader.(X (@MemesWorld4u))

According to police, 60-year-old Gulfam Singh Yadav was sitting at his farm in Daftara village under Junawai on Monday evening when three men arrived on a motorcycle and injected him with a substance before fleeing.

After the incident, Yadav was taken to Aligarh for treatment but died on the way.

So far, no formal complaint has been received from the victim's family but a police team has been deployed to investigate the case, PTI reported.

Who was Gulfam Singh Yadav

Gulfam Singh Yadav is a BJP leader and the former regional vice president of the party's western Uttar Pradesh unit.

A seasoned Uttar Pradesh politician, Yadav made headlines when he challenged Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav in the 2004 by-election from the Gunnaur assembly constituency on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket. He has held several posts in the saffron party, reported HT.

Gulfam Singh Yadav served as a member of the Backward Classes Commission and reportedly held the post of BJP's State Executive Member.

His wife is a three-time pradhan from Dabhaura Himachal.

How was Gulfam Singh Yadav killed?

On Monday noon, when Gulfam Singh Yadav was sitting in his courtyard, three men approached him on a bike, said police.

They exchanged greetings, sat beside Yadav and inquired about his well-being. They also asked for water and drank it, after which Yadav laid down.

It was then that one of those men allegedly injected Yadav in his stomach with a poisonous substance and then fled, Live Hindustan reported.

Following this, Yadav’s health started deteriorating, and he screamed in pain, which grabbed the attention of his family and other people in the vicinity.

Yadav’s son informed the police who took him to a local health centre, from where he was referred to Aligarh Medical College. However, Yadav died on the way.