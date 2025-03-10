BJP MLA asks Muslims to stay inside on Holi, draws Tejashwi's 'where's CM' reply

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA in Bihar on Monday stoked a controversy after he “appealed” to the Muslims to “stay indoors” on Holi, which falls on a Friday during Ramzan. BJP MLA Haribhushan Thakur Bachaul speaking with media persons outside of Bihar Assembly in Patna on the first day of the Budget Session of the Bihar assembly.(Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

"I want to appeal to Muslims there are 52 jummas (Fridays) in a year. One of them coincides with Holi. So, they should let Hindus celebrate the festival and not take offence if colours are smeared on them. If they have such a problem, they should stay indoors. This is essential for maintaining communal harmony," Haribhushan Thakur Bachaul, the MLA from Bisfi assembly constituency in Madhubani district, was quoted by PTI as saying.

When pointed out that Muslims observe Roza (fasting) during Ramazan and hold special prayers on Fridays, Thakur said,"They have always had double standards. They are happy to make money by setting up stalls selling abir-gulaal (coloured powders), but if a few stains land on their clothes, they start fearing dozakh (hell)."

RJD slams BJP MLA over remark

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav hit out at the BJP MLA, saying,"BJP MLA (Haribhushan Thakur) Bachol has asked Muslim brothers not to come out on Holi. Who is he and how can he say such things? Where is the CM? Does the CM have the courage to punish Bachol? This is a country that believes in ‘Ram and Rahim'. This is Bihar. He needs to understand that here five-six Hindus will protect one Muslim brother.”



Congress MLA Anand Shankar told PTI,"The way monsters would interfere in 'havan', 'puja' in ancient times, at present, such people are the people of BJP, they interfere in festivals, try to divide people on religion, caste, take political benefit, and that is how they function. This country runs through the Constitution and if it is so, they should not speak such things. I urge the CM to take cognisance and take action."

Bihar minority affairs minister and JD(U) leader Zama Khan asserted that “there will be no untoward incident. The administration has been clearly instructed to ensure harmony during the festive season.”

UP cop's ‘Holi comes once a year’ remark stoked row

Recently, a police officer in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district said those uncomfortable with Holi colours should remain indoors.

"Holi is a festival that comes once a year, whereas Friday prayers take place 52 times in a year. If anyone feels uncomfortable with the colours of Holi, they should stay indoors on that day. Those who step out should have a broad mindset, as festivals are meant to be celebrated together," Sambhal Circle Officer (CO) Anuj Chaudhary said.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had objected to the remark, saying,"If officials who should not differentiate between people embracing each other on Holi and Eid speak negatively, how will harmony be protected under the rule of the divisive BJP?"

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath had supported the police officer's remarks. He said the official may have spoken as a "pehelwan", but what the Arjun awardee said was correct.

(With PTI inputs)