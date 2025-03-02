Ramadan 2025 officially begins in India

The holy month of Ramadan began on Sunday in India, with Muslims in the country observing their first fast today. Ramzan has also commenced in other countries after the first sighting of the moon, reported PTI. Representative image: Ramadan 2025 has begun in India(PTI)

The month of Ramadan, is a period of 30 days of fasting from dawn to sunset, which ends with Eid-Ul-Fitr. On Saturday, the Shahi Iman of Chandni Chowk's Fatehpuri Mosque Maulana Mufti Mukarram Ahmed as well as other organisations in the country announced that the holy month would begin on March 2, 2025.

Also Read: Benefits of intermittent fasting during Ramadan 2025: Everything you need to know for complete physical transformation

According to the Islamic calendar, the sighting of the month determines the start and end of a month, typically consisting of 30 days. The Shahi Imam stated that since Saturday was the end of the previous 30-day period and the moon had not been sighted the day before due to weather conditions, Sunday would mark the starting of the fasts.

Also Read: Ramadan 2025: What to eat for Suhoor to stay full, hydrated and energised throughout the day

During Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn to sunset for the entire period of 30 days. Along with this, special prayers are offered in mosques in the evening which is called Tarahavi, which continues till the sighting of the Eid moon. In this prayer, the entire Quran is recited.

Mufti Mukarram appealed to the Muslim community to "pray as much as possible for the well-being of the 140 crore people of the country".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the 25th edition of the Jahan-e-Khusrau on Friday and wished people in advance for Ramzan and praised the Sufi tradition in India fof its pluralistic message.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath issued an official statement, greeting people for the holy Islamic month and said that during the holy days of Ramadan, good deeds like fasting, service to humanity, and worship of God promote values such as patience, self-discipline, tolerance and simplicity.

This strengthens the feeling of mutual love and brotherhood,” Yogi said.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also extended his greetings, “Ramzan Mubarak! May this sacred month fill your life with happiness and bring peace to your heart.”

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said in a post on X, "Hearty congratulations to all of you on the holy month of mercy and blessings, Ramadan. I pray to God that this holy month brings happiness, prosperity and peace in the lives of all of you".