Ramadan 2025: What to eat for Suhoor to stay full, hydrated and energised throughout the day

Ramadan is a time of spiritual reflection, discipline, and fasting from dawn to dusk. To sustain energy throughout the day, a well-balanced Suhoor is essential. Choosing slow-digesting, fibre-rich foods can help you stay full for longer, maintain hydration, and keep energy levels steady. Leena Martin, Chief Dietitian at Holy Family Hospital, Mumbai, shared with HT Lifestyle the best foods to include in your pre-dawn meal for a healthier and more fulfilling fast. (Also read: Ramadan 2025: Easy-to-make Iftar and Suhoor recipes for a wholesome fasting experience ) Stay energised during Ramadan with healthy Suhoor choices and hydration tips. (Pexels)

1. Whole grains for sustained energy

Opt for complex carbohydrates like oatmeal, whole wheat bread, brown rice, or quinoa. These grains provide slow-releasing energy and keep you full for longer, preventing blood sugar spikes and crashes.

2. Protein-rich foods for muscle support

Including protein sources like eggs, Greek yoghurt, cottage cheese, or lean meats (such as chicken or fish) helps with muscle repair and satiety. Protein takes longer to digest, keeping you energized for extended periods.

High-fibre foods like fruits, leafy greens, and complex carbohydrates are essential for energy and hydration during Ramadan fasting.(Pexels)

3. Fiber-packed fruits and vegetables

High-fibre options like bananas, apples, pears, cucumbers, and leafy greens aid digestion and provide essential vitamins and minerals. Dates, a traditional Ramadan staple, offer natural sugars and fibre, making them an excellent choice.

4. Healthy fats for long-lasting fullness

Incorporate healthy fats from sources like avocados, nuts (almonds, walnuts), seeds (chia, flaxseeds), and olive oil. These fats promote satiety and provide a steady source of energy.

5. Hydrating foods to prevent dehydration

Hydration is key to avoiding fatigue and headaches during fasting. Foods with high water content, such as watermelon, oranges, cucumbers, and yoghurt, help maintain hydration levels. Pairing these with sufficient water intake ensures better endurance throughout the day.

Hydrating foods like cucumbers, watermelon, yogurt, and coconut water help prevent dehydration and keep you refreshed during fasting.(Pixabay)

6. Herbal teas and low-sugar drinks

Instead of caffeinated beverages, which may cause dehydration, opt for herbal teas or infused water with mint and lemon to stay refreshed. Limiting sugary drinks helps avoid energy crashes later in the day.

Foods to avoid:

Processed and fried foods, as they can lead to bloating and sluggishness.

High-sugar cereals and pastries, which cause rapid spikes and dips in blood sugar.

Excessively salty foods, which can increase thirst and dehydration.

By incorporating these nutrient-dense, fiber-rich foods into Suhoor, individuals can maintain energy levels, stay hydrated, and support overall health during fasting.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.