Hydration hacks as Pune, Mumbai and Hyderabad sizzle at 36°C: Dos and don'ts to prevent heat exhaustion

With Pune recording temperature highs above 36°C, India Meteorological Department predicting that the temperatures in Mumbai are likely to climb to 37 degrees on February 22 and Hyderabad too bracing for an intense early summer, healthcare experts are raising alarms over the growing risk of dehydration and heat exhaustion among residents. Vulnerable groups such as newborns, children, the elderly and those with chronic conditions like diabetes are at a higher risk as April-level heat is unseasonably hitting many Indian cities in February, which is technically a winter month. Thane, India - February 18, 2025:The temperature and heat is slowly rising. People in Thane are seen wearing clothes on their heads to protect themselves from the Sun in thane city ,in Mumbai, India, on, Tuesday, February -18, 2024. ( Praful Gangurde /HT Photo )

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Abdul Majid Khan, Consultant Physician and Diabetologist at Olive Hospital in Hyderabad, shared, “Traditional homemade drinks such as buttermilk, coconut water, or lemon water provide some degree of electrolyte replenishment but may vary in concentration depending on preparation. This has been reinforced by Indian expert panel consensus, which indicated that clear homemade fluids are usually recommended but may not be optimal to address the oral fluid, electrolyte and energy requirements in non-diarrheal acute illnesses.”

He revealed, “Ready-to-drink (RTD) electrolyte solutions, however, are formulated with a standardised concentration of fluids, electrolytes and energy. This consistency makes them an ideal choice for those needing quick and efficient hydration, especially individuals who lead active lifestyles or spend extended periods outdoors. By helping replenish lost electrolytes, RTD solutions ensure faster and more effective rehydration than water alone.”

Practical measures to prevent heat exhaustion

To avoid the adverse effects of heat exposure, Dr AbdulMajid Khan recommended these dos and don’ts -

Dos:

Stay Hydrated with Electrolyte Solutions: Aim to drink fluids that contain essential electrolytes. RTD electrolyte drinks provide a convenient and reliable option, ensuring your body receives a standardized dose of necessary minerals and fluids. Create a Hydration Schedule: Regularly take hydration breaks throughout the day, especially when engaging in physical activities. Ensuring you hydrate before, during, and after exertion helps prevent dehydration. Eat Hydrating Foods: Include fruits and vegetables with high water content, like cucumbers, oranges, melons, and leafy greens. These not only contribute to fluid intake but also provide essential nutrients that support overall hydration.

Don’ts:

Don’t Ignore Early Signs of Dehydration: Watch for signs such as excessive thirst, dry mouth, fatigue, dark-coloured urine and dizziness. Recognising these early indicators can help prevent the situation from worsening. Limit Sugary and Carbonated Beverages: While sugary sodas and energy drinks may appear refreshing, they can lead to further dehydration. Opt for healthier alternatives like water or RTD electrolyte solutions.

Avoid Overly Spicy and Salty Foods: These can contribute to dehydration by increasing the need for fluid intake. Balance meals with hydrating foods and drink water regularly.

Dr Abdul Majid Khan asserted, “Maintaining proper hydration is essential for preventing heat exhaustion. While water remains fundamental, supplementing it with electrolyte-enhanced drinks can significantly improve how the body copes with heat exposure. Ready-to-drink electrolyte solutions offer an effective, practical way to address fluid and electrolyte loss, helping individuals stay hydrated and energised. Adopting a few simple measures, such as regular hydration and the inclusion of hydrating foods, can go a long way in protecting health and well-being.”

