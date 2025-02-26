Ramadan 2025: Easy-to-make Iftar and Suhoor recipes for a wholesome fasting experience

Ramadan, the holiest month of the year, falls in the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar. Also referred to as Ramzan or Ramazan, it is a time when people observe Roza, fasting from dawn to dusk without even drinking water, as an act of devotion and to seek divine blessings. Ramadan 2025: From Suhoor to Iftar, try these simple and tasty recipes. (Pinterest)

The pre-dawn meal is called Suhoor, typically consisting of light yet filling foods to sustain energy throughout the day. After sunset, Iftar marks the breaking of the fast with a more elaborate and festive spread. If you're looking for nutritious and easy-to-make dishes, here are some healthy recipes to try for Iftar during Ramadan. (Also read: Ramadan 2025: 8 stunning decor ideas to infuse your home with festive spirit )

1. Kesari Pulao

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Kesari Pulao is a saffron-infused, aromatic sweet rice dish.(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

7-8 saffron strands

1½ cups basmati rice, soaked

1 inch ginger piece

8-10 garlic cloves

1 tbsp coriander seeds

1½ tsps cumin seeds

10-12 black peppercorns

1-2 fresh red chillies

2 tbsps oil

1 bay leaf

4-5 green cardamoms

2 black cardamoms

1 star anise

2 one-inch cinnamon sticks

2 large pomfret fillets

15-20 medium prawns, shelled and deveined

¾ cup yogurt, whisked

Salt to taste

¼ tsp turmeric powder

1 lemon

Method:

1. Roughly chop ginger and garlic.

2. Dry roast coriander seeds, cumin seeds and black peppercorns on a small non stick pan till fragrant. Set aside to cool.

3. Put the ginger, garlic and fresh red chillies in a mixer jar.

4. Heat oil in a shallow non stick pan, add bay leaf, green cardamoms, black cardamom, star anise and cinnamon and sauté for 1 minute.

5. Transfer the roasted spices into the mixer jar, add a little water and grind to a fine paste.

6. Cut the fish fillets into large chunks.

7. Add prawns and fish pieces to the pan and mix gently. Add the ground paste and mix. Sauté for 1-2 minutes.

8. Drain and add rice, yoghurt, 2½ cups water and mix well.

9. Add salt, saffron, turmeric powder, juice of 1 lemon and mix. When the water comes to a boil, reduce heat, cover and cook till rice is done.

10. Keep the pan covered till it is time to serve. Serve hot.

2. Sheer Khurma

(Recipe by Chef Kunal Kapur)

Sheer Khurma is a creamy vermicelli dessert with milk, dates, and nuts.(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

3 tbsp Desi Ghee

1 tbsp Chironji

1 tbsp Pista (chopped)

1 tbsp Walnut (chopped)

1 tbsp Almond (chopped)

5-7 Dates or Chuara

1 litre Full-fat Milk

A pinch of Saffron (optional)

½ tsp Cardamom powder

½ cup Sugar (approx)

40g (a handful) Wheat Vermicelli (Semiyan)

Method:

1. In a pan add 1½ tbsp of ghee. Sprinkle chironji, pista, almond, walnuts and dates.

2. Give a quick stir and pour milk, add saffron, cardamom powder and sugar.

3. Cook the milk till it reduces to half. This may take some time so keep stirring.

4. In a separate pan heat the remaining ghee and add broken semiyan.

5. Stir on low heat for acouple of minutes to lightly brown it. Pour in the reduced milk over semiyan and cook for another 8-10min. Remove from heat and serve hot or cold.

6. Remember the consistency of the milk is to be poured when you take it off heat as it will thicken when it cools down.

3. Adana kebab

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Adana Kebab is a spicy minced meat skewer grilled to perfection.(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

1 cup Mutton mince (keema)

1 large Red capsicum

2 small Onions finely chopped

1 teaspoon All spice powder

1½ teaspoons Paprika powder

to taste Salt

to taste Crushed black peppercorns

2-3 Fresh parsley sprigs

to shallow fry Oil

Method:

1. Finely chop capsicum.

2. Take mutton mince in a bowl. Add chopped capsicum, onion, all-spice powder, paprika powder, salt and crushed peppercorns and mix well.

3. Finely chop parsley and add. Mix well and set aside for 1 hour.

4. Divide the mixture into equal portions and shape them into kababs.

5. Heat some oil in anon-stick grill pan. Place the kababs on it and grill till evenly golden from both sides.

6. Place a thin flat bread on a serving plate. Put the kababs on it and serve hot with your choice of salad.

4. Rarha Chicken

(Recipe by Chef Kunal Kapur)

Rarha Chicken is a rich, spicy curry with minced and chunky chicken.(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

½ cup Oil

2 Bay leaves

5 Cardamom pods

4 Cloves

1 Cinnamon stick (1” long)

1½ cups Chopped Onion

2 tbsp Ginger garlic paste

1 tsp Turmeric

2 tsp Chilli powder

2 tbsp Coriander powder

1 tsp Cumin powder

Salt to taste

1 Green chilli, slit

1 cup Chopped Tomatoes

½ cup Water

1 cup Water

½ tsp Kasoori methi powder

½ tsp Rarha Masala

1 Green chilli, slit

3 tbsp Chopped Coriander

Method:

1. For Rarha Masala, dry roast the spices mentioned under Rarha masala except kasoori methi. Because methi can burn we will add it later to make it crunchy.

2. Once the spices get a light roast colour turn off the heat and add kasoori methi leaves.

3. Toss them in it for a min and then either pound or grind them in a mixer grinder. Keep rara masala in an airtight container to use later. Please note that the entire rar masala will not be used for the recipe.

4. For Marinating chicken, place chicken in a bowl, sprinkle salt, rarha masala and curd. Mix it well and leave aside for 20 mins.

5. Add rara masala in the chicken mince and mix it and keep that aside as well.

6. For Rarha Chicken Masala, heat oil in a pan and add the whole spices, when they crackle add the onions and cook till they turn golden brown.

7. At this stage add ginger garlic paste, turmeric, chilli powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, salt and green chillies.

8. Lower the heat and give it a mix. You can always sprinkle some water if you think the spices might overcook. Add tomatoes and increase the heat to cook them till they are mashy and oil surfaces.

9. Now add the marinated chicken and cook on high heat for 3 mins. Then add the chicken mince and further cook without water for 10 mins more.

10. At this stage add light water and lower heat and cover to cook the chicken. Keep adding little water if required to prevent it from sticking but cover and cook on low heat for another 10 mins.

11. Add more water and allow the chicken to boil in it to cook completely and make a gravy. Sprinkle some kasoori methi, rarha masala, green chillies and chopped coriander.

12. Stir and check the seasoning. Turn off the heat and serve rara chicken with roti, paratha or rice.