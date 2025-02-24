Ramadan 2025: 8 stunning decor ideas to infuse your home with festive spirit
Get your home Ramadan-ready with these 8 festive decor ideas. From twinkling lights to elegant table settings, create a warm and spiritual ambiance this year.
Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is one of the holiest times in Islam. During this sacred period, Muslims observe fasting from dawn to sunset, abstaining from food and water throughout the day and breaking their fast in the evening. In 2025, Ramadan is anticipated to begin on February 28, though the exact date will be determined by the sighting of the moon.
Celebrate the spirit of Ramadan by transforming your home into a warm and inviting space. Check out these thoughtful decor ideas that can enhance the festive atmosphere, making every moment more special. (Also read: Ramadan 2025: Important rules you should know for a disciplined month of spiritual fasting )
1. Lantern magic
Decorate your space with traditional Moroccan or Turkish lanterns to create a warm, inviting glow.
2. Crescent and star accents
Incorporate crescent moon and star decorations in wall hangings, table centrepieces, or fairy lights for a celestial touch.
3. Elegant table setting
Use gold and deep jewel-toned tableware, with candles and fresh flowers, to set up a beautiful iftar and suhoor dining experience.
4. DIY Ramadan countdown calendar
Create a countdown calendar with daily treats, inspirational quotes, or prayers to engage the family in the spirit of the holy month.
5. Festive wall art and banners
Hang Ramadan-themed calligraphy, banners, or framed verses from the Quran to add a spiritual and decorative touch to your home.
6. Cosy prayer corner
Designate a special prayer space with comfortable rugs, soft cushions, and a Quran stand to encourage daily worship and reflection.
7. String lights and candles
Use warm-toned fairy lights, LED candles, or lanterns to create a soothing ambience, perfect for iftar gatherings and prayers.
8. Floral touches
Incorporate fresh flowers like roses and lilies or dried floral arrangements in vases to add a natural and refreshing vibe to your home.