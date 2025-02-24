Ramadan 2025: 8 stunning decor ideas to infuse your home with festive spirit

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is one of the holiest times in Islam. During this sacred period, Muslims observe fasting from dawn to sunset, abstaining from food and water throughout the day and breaking their fast in the evening. In 2025, Ramadan is anticipated to begin on February 28, though the exact date will be determined by the sighting of the moon. Transform your home for Ramadan with soothing lights, fresh flowers, and traditional decor. (Instagram)

Celebrate the spirit of Ramadan by transforming your home into a warm and inviting space. Check out these thoughtful decor ideas that can enhance the festive atmosphere, making every moment more special. (Also read: Ramadan 2025: Important rules you should know for a disciplined month of spiritual fasting )

1. Lantern magic

Decorate your space with traditional Moroccan or Turkish lanterns to create a warm, inviting glow.

2. Crescent and star accents

Incorporate crescent moon and star decorations in wall hangings, table centrepieces, or fairy lights for a celestial touch.

3. Elegant table setting

Use gold and deep jewel-toned tableware, with candles and fresh flowers, to set up a beautiful iftar and suhoor dining experience.

4. DIY Ramadan countdown calendar

Create a countdown calendar with daily treats, inspirational quotes, or prayers to engage the family in the spirit of the holy month.

5. Festive wall art and banners

Hang Ramadan-themed calligraphy, banners, or framed verses from the Quran to add a spiritual and decorative touch to your home.

6. Cosy prayer corner

Designate a special prayer space with comfortable rugs, soft cushions, and a Quran stand to encourage daily worship and reflection.

7. String lights and candles

Use warm-toned fairy lights, LED candles, or lanterns to create a soothing ambience, perfect for iftar gatherings and prayers.

8. Floral touches

Incorporate fresh flowers like roses and lilies or dried floral arrangements in vases to add a natural and refreshing vibe to your home.