Ramadan 2025: Healthy and nutritious eating tips for Suhoor and Iftar

Ramadan 2025: Ramadan is one of the holiest months in the Muslim calendar; it is the ninth month. During this time, Muslims observe fasts from pre-dawn to dusk, strictly refraining from food and water. Ramadan includes celebratory feasts but it's important to keep them nutritious and healthy. (Pexels)

There are two vital meals throughout the day. The first is Suhoor, the pre-dawn meal eaten before Muslims begin their long hours of fasting. The second is Iftar, the meal that breaks the fast at sunset.

Proper nutrition during this period is essential to sustain the body through the long hours of fasting.

In an interview with HT, Dr Suvarna Sawant, Head of Diet and Nutrition at Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital in Mumbai, shared healthy meal options for Suhoor and Iftar.

ALSO READ: Ramadan 2025: Here’s when the moon will be sighted in India and Saudi Arabia

Suhoor meal ideas

Suhoor is the meal before the fast.(Pexels)

Suhoor is the first meal, also known as pre-dawn meal. It is very important to have a nutritious meal for Suhoor as it helps sustain the energy levels.

Dr Sawant shared valuable meal tips, explaining how the nutritional benefits of different foods can help make fasting more manageable and maintain health during fasting.

Whole grains (oats, brown rice, whole wheat bread)

Provide complex carbohydrates for slow energy release, preventing energy crashes.

Help maintain satiety and regulate blood sugar.

Proteins (eggs, fish, chicken, lentils, beans, nuts)

Help sustain muscle mass and promote satiety.

Lentils and beans are rich in fibre, supporting digestion.

Healthy fats (olive oil, nuts, avocados, seeds)

Provide sustained energy and essential fatty acids for brain health.

Help the body absorb fat-soluble vitamins.

Dairy (low-fat yogurt, milk, cheese)

Source of protein, calcium, and probiotics, supporting digestion and bone health.

Yoghurt helps maintain gut health, preventing digestive issues during fasting.

Fruits (bananas, apples, oranges, dates)

Provide natural sugars for a steady energy release.

High in fibre and essential vitamins to support hydration.

Vegetables (cucumber, carrots, leafy greens)

Rich in vitamins, fiber, and water content to prevent dehydration.

Aid in digestion and maintain energy balance.

Water & herbal teas

Essential for hydration before fasting begins.

Herbal teas aid digestion and reduce bloating.

Iftar meal ideas

Milk with dates are consumed to break the fast.(Pexels)

Iftar is the meal at sundown that breaks the fast after long hours without food or water. It is crucial to break the fast with a well-balanced meal. Furthermore, a healthy Iftar not only replenishes the body but also prepares you for the next day's fast.

Dr Sawant shared these meal tips for Iftar:

Dates & fruits (watermelon, oranges, apples, grapes)

Dates are high in natural sugars and potassium, helping to quickly restore energy.

Fruits help rehydrate and provide fibre and antioxidants.

Water & natural juices

Water prevents dehydration after long fasting hours.

Fresh fruit juices (without added sugar) replenish lost electrolytes.

Soup (lentil Soup, chicken soup, vegetable Soup)

Warm soups ease digestion after fasting.

Provide hydration, essential nutrients, and proteins.

Lean proteins (grilled chicken, fish, lentils, chickpeas)

Support muscle maintenance and recovery after fasting.

Help maintain fullness and energy levels.

Complex carbohydrates (brown rice, whole wheat bread, quinoa)

Provide sustained energy without spiking blood sugar.

Help prevent post-meal sluggishness.

Healthy fats (olive oil, avocado, nuts, seeds)

Support brain health and digestion.

Help keep the body energized without overloading the digestive system.

Dairy (low-fat yoghurt, milk)

Provides calcium, protein, and probiotics for digestive health.

Helps cool the body and prevent bloating.

Hydrating vegetables (cucumber, lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers)

High in water content, keeping the body hydrated.

Provide essential vitamins and minerals.

Herbal teas (chamomile, peppermint, ginger tea)

Aid digestion and reduce bloating.

Help in relaxation and improve sleep quality.

ALSO READ: Ramadan 2025 fashion: 9 stylish and modest outfit ideas for women and men

Healthy fasting tips

To maintain energy levels, it's important to be mindful of the food choices during this time.

Dr Sawant advised these:

Avoid processed foods, fried foods, and high-sugar items as they cause energy crashes.

Eat in moderation to avoid digestive discomfort and bloating.

Include fibre-rich foods to maintain digestive health and prevent constipation.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.