Ramadan 2025 fashion: 9 stylish and modest outfit ideas for women and men

Ramadan 2025: Ramadan is one of the holiest months in Islam, marking the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. During this sacred time, Muslims fast from dawn to sunset, abstaining from food and water throughout the day and breaking their fast at sundown. But it is also a time for joy as family and friends come together for Iftar feasts and Eid celebrations, dressing up in elegant ensembles. Ramadan 2025: The outfits for women and men capture a vivid, cultural celebration; from Anarkali suits to Nehru jackets. (PC: Pinterest)

Unsure about your outfits? This guide has you covered with outfit ideas for gatherings with family and friends during Ramadan.

ALSO READ: Ramadan Timetable 2025: When is Ramadan? From correct date and time to when does iftar start and sehri end

Outfits for women

Most of the outfits have a flowy silhouette that complements the modest vibe. From sharara to Anarkali suits, the style surely evokes a sophisticated, classy charm.

Depending on the aesthetic you wish to channel, decide the colour of your outfits. You can go for classic neutrals like champagne gold or quaint silver, bold festive colours like bright yellows, deep greens or vibrant purple, or soothing pastels such as blush pink or simple beige.

If your outfit has intricate embroidery work, such as gota, zari, chikankari, mirror work, or thread embroidery, it is more ideal for festive wear. But, if not embroidery work, then liven it up with print or patterns. The festive charm lies in the flare of the skirt, whether in Anarkali or Angrakha suits. If not in a skirt, let your pants flare like a sharara.

Here are some of the festive outfits you can go for:

Angrakha suit:

Sharara:

Anarkali suit:

Velvet salwar suit:

Embroidered Abaya:

Outfits for men

For men, the wardrobe is just as elegant and sophisticated, whether it is for attending Iftar gatherings, or Eid celebrations. As usual, attires with rich fabric, and fine embroidery work make the looks festive and culturally vibrant. Additions like waistcoats or Nehru jackets further level up the style.

From simple kurta with chikankari to rich Pathani suits, here are some outfit ideas for men:

Classic kurta pyjama:

Sherwani:

Pathani suit:

Nehru jacket with Kurta pyjama:

ALSO READ: Ramadan 2025: How Indians celebrate the holy month with faith, feasts and festivities