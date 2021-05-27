Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Kolkata abduction case: 5 more held; police looking for journalist
Arrest-handcuffs.
Arrest-handcuffs.
kolkata news

Kolkata abduction case: 5 more held; police looking for journalist

Homemaker Swity Nath Roy alleged in her police complaint on Tuesday that her husband Ajit Roy was taken away by some men claiming to be CBI officers. Later, the family started getting calls where initially 2 crore were sought as ransom but the alleged kidnappers eventually settled for 15 lakh
READ FULL STORY
By Tanmay Chatterjee
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 03:00 PM IST

The Kolkata Police has arrested five more people in connection with a kidnapping in which the accused posed as officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to collect a ransom of 15 lakh from a family.

The alleged crime took place in the Kasba area of south Kolkata on Monday.

The five accused have been identified as Anirban Kanjilal, Arghya Sengupta, Raju Mondal, Zulfikar Ali, and Asraf Ali. While the first three live in the southern outskirts of Kolkata, the last two are residents of Sasan in North 24 Parganas district.

They will be produced in court on Thursday. More raids are being conducted, said Murlidhar Sharma Sharma, joint commissioner of police (crime).

Avishek Sengupta, a journalist who worked with a newly launched Bengali news channel, is also a suspect and the police are looking for him. The news channel where he worked has issued a statement saying Sengupta was on probation and has been suspended.

Also Read | Covid+ve Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee conscious, BP stable, says Kolkata hospital

Naming Sengupta, the channel said, “As an organisation with zero tolerance towards such abhorrent criminal acts, the said probationer was immediately suspended on Tuesday evening pending a thorough probe into the matter.” The channel also said Sengupta was untraceable and could not be reached over the phone.

Homemaker Swity Nath Roy alleged in her police complaint on Tuesday that her husband Ajit Roy was taken away by some men claiming to be CBI officers. Later, the family started getting calls where initially 2 crore were sought as ransom but the alleged kidnappers eventually settled for 15 lakh. A friend of the family gave the money to the kidnappers and Roy was released, said Sharma.

Earlier, Swarup Roy and Pratik Sarkar, who allegedly posed as CBI officers, and Rajesh Adhikari, the driver of the vehicle used in the abduction, were arrested.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.