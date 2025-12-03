Kolkata court sentences five members of banned JMB to life imprisonment

Kolkata: Five members of the banned Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), arrested in 2016 from various parts of West Bengal and Assam, were sentenced to life imprisonment by a Kolkata court on Wednesday, a statement issued by the Special Task Force (STF) of the city police said. Five of these men were earlier convicted in the 2014 Khagragarh blast. (Representative photo)

Six JMB members — Anwar Hossain Faruque, Md. Rubel, Maulana Yusuf Sk, Md. Sahidul Islam, Jabirul Islam and Abdul Kalam — were arrested on September 26, 2016, from Bengal and Assam with explosives, components of improvised explosive devices (IEDs), documents, laptops and currency notes, the statement issued by additional commissioner of police Solomon Nesakumar added.

The suspects were charged with plotting to carry out terror attacks in India and booked under 15 sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Foreigners Act.

A single bench of judge Rohan Sinha announced life sentences for five of the convicts but discharged Abdul Kalam citing lack of evidence.

Five of these men were earlier convicted in the 2014 Khagragarh blast, which was probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the statement said.

On October 2, 2014, when Bengal was celebrating Durga Puja, an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion killed two suspected terrorists and injured a third person while they were making bombs and explosive devices at a rented house in the Khagragarh locality of Burdwan town. The police had seized 55 IEDs and bomb-making materials from the site.

The Union home ministry banned JMB and its factions in May 2019.