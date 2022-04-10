Kolkata Police arrests prime accused in Mograhat twin murder case
Jane Alam Mollah, the main accused in the murder of two men at Mograhat in South 24 Parganas district, was arrested by the Kolkata police from Tollygunge on Sunday, police said.
Barun Chakraborty, 26, a civic volunteer at Mograhat police station and his friend Malay Makhal, 28, a local trader, were found murdered on Saturday morning inside a factory owned by Mollah.
Makhal’s family told the police that Mollah owed the youth some money and had called him to refund it. Makhal took his friend to Mollah’s factory. Their motorcycles were spotted outside the factory by local people who went inside and found the bodies. Mollah went into hiding later.
The residents blocked roads and set two vehicles on fire demanding the arrest of the culprit. The rapid action force of the district police had to be deployed to control the agitators.
“Both victims were shot from close range and then hacked with sharp weapons,” said a police officer who did not want to be named. The accused went into hiding but the police interrogated his two wives and relatives. The Kolkata police was alerted.
Mollah was arrested by officers of the Charu Market police station who also seized a blue sedan in which the accused was allegedly trying to leave Bengal.
Chakraborty was a Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker while Makhal’s mother is a former panchayat leader of the ruling party.
Namita Saha, the TMC legislator from Mograhat West constituency, visited the families on Sunday and promised to help them since they lost their principal earning members.
-
-
-
-
