Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 19, 2024
Dec 19, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on December 19, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on December 19, 2024, is 21.46 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.97 °C and 28.14 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 55% and the wind speed is 55 km/h. The sun rose at 06:11 AM and will set at 04:56 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, December 20, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.57 °C and 28.15 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 31%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 338.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 20, 2024
|21.46
|Broken clouds
|December 21, 2024
|25.55
|Broken clouds
|December 22, 2024
|23.35
|Overcast clouds
|December 23, 2024
|26.23
|Overcast clouds
|December 24, 2024
|27.03
|Few clouds
|December 25, 2024
|27.10
|Sky is clear
|December 26, 2024
|27.45
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on December 19, 2024
