Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 19, 2024





Tomorrow, on Friday, December 20, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.57 °C and 28.15 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 31%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 338.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 20, 2024 21.46 Broken clouds December 21, 2024 25.55 Broken clouds December 22, 2024 23.35 Overcast clouds December 23, 2024 26.23 Overcast clouds December 24, 2024 27.03 Few clouds December 25, 2024 27.10 Sky is clear December 26, 2024 27.45 Sky is clear

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 23.99 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 21.46 °C Broken clouds Chennai 25.97 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.6 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.97 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 23.13 °C Sky is clear Delhi 16.72 °C Sky is clear

