Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 20, 2024





Tomorrow, on Saturday, December 21, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.02 °C and 25.84 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 32%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 354.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days: Kolkata weather update on December 20, 2024 The temperature in Kolkata today, on December 20, 2024, is 21.21 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.97 °C and 27.74 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 56% and the wind speed is 56 km/h. The sun rose at 06:11 AM and will set at 04:56 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, December 21, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.02 °C and 25.84 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 32%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 354.0, falling in thecategory. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 21, 2024 21.21 Broken clouds December 22, 2024 25.16 Overcast clouds December 23, 2024 25.72 Sky is clear December 24, 2024 27.46 Sky is clear December 25, 2024 27.51 Few clouds December 26, 2024 28.26 Sky is clear December 27, 2024 28.92 Sky is clear

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.36 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 21.21 °C Broken clouds Chennai 26.48 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.95 °C Light rain Hyderabad 23.12 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 22.87 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.93 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 20, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.