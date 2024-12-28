Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.97 °C, check weather forecast for December 28, 2024





Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 29, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.36 °C and 28.98 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 26%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days: Kolkata weather update on December 28, 2024 The temperature in Kolkata today, on December 28, 2024, is 22.35 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.97 °C and 28.96 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 48% and the wind speed is 48 km/h. The sun rose at 06:15 AM and will set at 05:00 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 29, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.36 °C and 28.98 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 26%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 29, 2024 22.35 Sky is clear December 30, 2024 26.63 Sky is clear December 31, 2024 27.13 Sky is clear January 1, 2025 27.19 Sky is clear January 2, 2025 26.69 Sky is clear January 3, 2025 25.99 Sky is clear January 4, 2025 26.18 Few clouds

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.34 °C Few clouds Kolkata 22.35 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.19 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.04 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 24.2 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 22.9 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.87 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on December 28, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.