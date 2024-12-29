Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.97 °C, check weather forecast for December 29, 2024
Dec 29, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on December 29, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on December 29, 2024, is 23.41 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.97 °C and 29.58 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 48% and the wind speed is 48 km/h. The sun rose at 06:15 AM and will set at 05:01 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, December 30, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.94 °C and 29.75 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 35%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 30, 2024
|23.41
|Sky is clear
|December 31, 2024
|27.15
|Broken clouds
|January 1, 2025
|26.75
|Sky is clear
|January 2, 2025
|26.89
|Sky is clear
|January 3, 2025
|26.60
|Sky is clear
|January 4, 2025
|25.79
|Overcast clouds
|January 5, 2025
|26.74
|Overcast clouds
Weather in other cities on December 29, 2024
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
