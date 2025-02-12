Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.97 °C, check weather forecast for February 12, 2025

The temperature in Kolkata today, on February 12, 2025, is 27.35 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.97 °C and 33.3 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 54% and the wind speed is 54 km/h. The sun rose at 06:10 AM and will set at 05:31 PM. Kolkata weather update on February 12, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, February 13, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.18 °C and 33.44 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 46%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 13, 2025 27.35 Sky is clear February 14, 2025 29.41 Sky is clear February 15, 2025 29.26 Sky is clear February 16, 2025 30.70 Sky is clear February 17, 2025 32.23 Sky is clear February 18, 2025 33.05 Sky is clear February 19, 2025 31.23 Light rain View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 12, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.01 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 27.35 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.25 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 25.99 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 31.13 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 26.45 °C Sky is clear Delhi 22.17 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.