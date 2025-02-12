Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.97 °C, check weather forecast for February 12, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on February 12, 2025 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on February 12, 2025, is 27.35 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.97 °C and 33.3 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 54% and the wind speed is 54 km/h. The sun rose at 06:10 AM and will set at 05:31 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, February 13, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.18 °C and 33.44 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 46%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 13, 2025
|27.35
|Sky is clear
|February 14, 2025
|29.41
|Sky is clear
|February 15, 2025
|29.26
|Sky is clear
|February 16, 2025
|30.70
|Sky is clear
|February 17, 2025
|32.23
|Sky is clear
|February 18, 2025
|33.05
|Sky is clear
|February 19, 2025
|31.23
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on February 12, 2025
