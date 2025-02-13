Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.23 °C, check weather forecast for February 13, 2025

The temperature in Kolkata today, on February 13, 2025, is 26.58 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.23 °C and 32.92 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 67% and the wind speed is 67 km/h. The sun rose at 06:09 AM and will set at 05:31 PM. Kolkata weather update on February 13, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, February 14, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.53 °C and 31.68 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 12%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 14, 2025 26.58 Scattered clouds February 15, 2025 28.91 Sky is clear February 16, 2025 28.48 Sky is clear February 17, 2025 32.11 Sky is clear February 18, 2025 32.36 Sky is clear February 19, 2025 32.96 Light rain February 20, 2025 32.57 Moderate rain View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 13, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.11 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.58 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 27.48 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 26.95 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 28.03 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 29.67 °C Sky is clear Delhi 22.25 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



