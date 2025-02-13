Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.23 °C, check weather forecast for February 13, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on February 13, 2025 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on February 13, 2025, is 26.58 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.23 °C and 32.92 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 67% and the wind speed is 67 km/h. The sun rose at 06:09 AM and will set at 05:31 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, February 14, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.53 °C and 31.68 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 12%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 14, 2025
|26.58
|Scattered clouds
|February 15, 2025
|28.91
|Sky is clear
|February 16, 2025
|28.48
|Sky is clear
|February 17, 2025
|32.11
|Sky is clear
|February 18, 2025
|32.36
|Sky is clear
|February 19, 2025
|32.96
|Light rain
|February 20, 2025
|32.57
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on February 13, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.