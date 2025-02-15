Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.97 °C, check weather forecast for February 15, 2025

The temperature in Kolkata today, on February 15, 2025, is 26.15 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.97 °C and 31.83 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 30% and the wind speed is 30 km/h. The sun rose at 06:08 AM and will set at 05:32 PM. Kolkata weather update on February 15, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, February 16, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.27 °C and 33.87 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 31%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 392.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 16, 2025 26.15 Sky is clear February 17, 2025 29.88 Sky is clear February 18, 2025 30.47 Sky is clear February 19, 2025 31.93 Sky is clear February 20, 2025 31.55 Light rain February 21, 2025 32.54 Moderate rain February 22, 2025 31.50 Moderate rain View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 15, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.52 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.15 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.2 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 28.32 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 30.67 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 30.45 °C Few clouds Delhi 25.5 °C Broken clouds View All Prev Next



