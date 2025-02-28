Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.92 °C, check weather forecast for February 28, 2025

The temperature in Kolkata today, on February 28, 2025, is 28.29 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.92 °C and 33.55 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 51% and the wind speed is 51 km/h. The sun rose at 05:59 AM and will set at 05:39 PM. Kolkata weather update on February 28, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 1, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.39 °C and 35.64 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 31%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 283.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 1, 2025 28.29 Sky is clear March 2, 2025 32.70 Sky is clear March 3, 2025 33.90 Sky is clear March 4, 2025 35.27 Sky is clear March 5, 2025 35.49 Sky is clear March 6, 2025 36.55 Few clouds March 7, 2025 34.68 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 28, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.41 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 28.29 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.74 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 26.44 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 30.53 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 31.31 °C Broken clouds Delhi 22.75 °C Light rain View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.