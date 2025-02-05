Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.21 °C, check weather forecast for February 5, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on February 5, 2025 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on February 5, 2025, is 25.8 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.21 °C and 32.58 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 41% and the wind speed is 41 km/h. The sun rose at 06:14 AM and will set at 05:27 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, February 6, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.38 °C and 33.49 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 34%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 6, 2025
|25.80
|Overcast clouds
|February 7, 2025
|30.46
|Few clouds
|February 8, 2025
|28.16
|Sky is clear
|February 9, 2025
|28.64
|Sky is clear
|February 10, 2025
|29.35
|Sky is clear
|February 11, 2025
|30.60
|Sky is clear
|February 12, 2025
|32.86
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 5, 2025
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.