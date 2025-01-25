Menu Explore
Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.97 °C, check weather forecast for January 25, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 25, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on January 25, 2025 here.

The temperature in Kolkata today, on January 25, 2025, is 22.54 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.97 °C and 29.35 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 59% and the wind speed is 59 km/h. The sun rose at 06:17 AM and will set at 05:19 PM.

Kolkata weather update on January 25, 2025
Kolkata weather update on January 25, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, January 26, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.51 °C and 28.53 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 19%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 26, 202522.54Sky is clear
January 27, 202525.40Sky is clear
January 28, 202525.54Scattered clouds
January 29, 202526.80Sky is clear
January 30, 202528.94Few clouds
January 31, 202529.96Sky is clear
February 1, 202529.27Few clouds


Weather in other cities on January 25, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.91 °C Overcast clouds
Kolkata22.54 °C Sky is clear
Chennai26.44 °C Scattered clouds
Bengaluru26.19 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad25.99 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad26.09 °C Sky is clear
Delhi17.76 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

