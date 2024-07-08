Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.42 °C, check weather forecast for July 8, 2024
Jul 08, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on July 8, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on July 8, 2024, is 31.97 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.42 °C and 34.17 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 65% and the wind speed is 65 km/h. The sun rose at 04:57 AM and will set at 06:24 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.51 °C and 35.57 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 53%.
With temperatures ranging between 28.42 °C and 34.17 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 97.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 8, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 9, 2024
|34.41 °C
|Light rain
|July 10, 2024
|35.09 °C
|Overcast clouds
|July 11, 2024
|31.65 °C
|Light rain
|July 12, 2024
|31.5 °C
|Light rain
|July 13, 2024
|33.99 °C
|Light rain
|July 14, 2024
|34.63 °C
|Light rain
|July 15, 2024
|35.41 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.43 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|31.97 °C
|Broken clouds
|Chennai
|30.74 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|25.33 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|25.23 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|33.03 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Delhi
|27.46 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
