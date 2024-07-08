 Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.42 °C, check weather forecast for July 8, 2024 | Kolkata - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jul 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.42 °C, check weather forecast for July 8, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jul 08, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on July 8, 2024 here.

The temperature in Kolkata today, on July 8, 2024, is 31.97 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.42 °C and 34.17 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 65% and the wind speed is 65 km/h. The sun rose at 04:57 AM and will set at 06:24 PM.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.51 °C and 35.57 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 53%.

With temperatures ranging between 28.42 °C and 34.17 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 97.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
July 9, 2024 34.41 °C Light rain
July 10, 2024 35.09 °C Overcast clouds
July 11, 2024 31.65 °C Light rain
July 12, 2024 31.5 °C Light rain
July 13, 2024 33.99 °C Light rain
July 14, 2024 34.63 °C Light rain
July 15, 2024 35.41 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on July 8, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.43 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 31.97 °C Broken clouds
Chennai 30.74 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 25.33 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 25.23 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 33.03 °C Overcast clouds
Delhi 27.46 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Kolkata weather update on July 08, 2024
Kolkata weather update on July 08, 2024

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Kolkata / Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.42 °C, check weather forecast for July 8, 2024
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On