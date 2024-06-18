Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 30.17 °C, check weather forecast for June 18, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 19, 2024 37.55 °C Light rain June 20, 2024 33.36 °C Moderate rain June 21, 2024 34.97 °C Light rain June 22, 2024 36.94 °C Light rain June 23, 2024 36.42 °C Overcast clouds June 24, 2024 37.2 °C Overcast clouds June 25, 2024 33.82 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.17 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 36.37 °C Light rain Chennai 32.3 °C Heavy intensity rain Bengaluru 28.32 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 31.46 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.67 °C Moderate rain Delhi 41.87 °C Light rain

The temperature in Kolkata today, on June 18, 2024, is 36.37 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.17 °C and 42.27 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 56% and the wind speed is 56 km/h. The sun rose at 04:52 AM and will set at 06:23 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.5 °C and 39.69 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 42%.With temperatures ranging between 30.17 °C and 42.27 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 123.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 18, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

