Kolkata, A tram adorned with cutouts of mangrove trees, images of crisscrossing rivulets and pictures of the Royal Bengal Tiger rolled through northern and southern parts of the city on Friday, marking the beginning of the four-day ‘Sundarban Tramjatra’ festival. Kolkata's 'Sundarban Tramjatra' begins to promote heritage and conservation

Organised by the Calcutta Tram Users Association , a group of tram enthusiasts working to revive Kolkata’s heritage transport, the special tram offered free rides to the public from 10:30 AM to 5:30 PM, running along two active routes—Gariahat to Esplanade and Shyambazar to Esplanade, a spokesperson said on behalf of the organisers.

CUTA member Aditya Banerjee explained the dual purpose behind the initiative.

"The journey has been initiated for two reasons—to revive tram routes, most of which have become defunct, and to raise awareness about protecting the rich biodiversity of the Sundarbans. In an era of global warming and carbon emissions, when the government itself is promoting green energy-driven transport such as electric buses, trams remain an environmentally friendly alternative," Banerjee said.

The festival is supported by the Australian Government under the Maitri Cultural Grant and RMIT University.

It includes discussions and workshops aimed at engaging local communities in environmental conservation.

From March 28 to 30, the Esplanade Tram Depot will host workshops and live performances featuring eminent personalities, including filmmaker Ashoke Viswanathan.

On March 31, a Citizens’ Assembly will take place at the ICCR Rabindranath Tagore Centre, where experts and citizens will discuss ways to protect Kolkata’s green spaces and the Sundarbans.

Melbourne tram conductor Roberto D’Andrea, attending the event, emphasised the need to preserve trams.

"We are united in our love for trams, and this event sends a strong message about their importance in reducing air pollution," he said.

Festival co-curator and RMIT University associate professor Mick Douglas echoed this sentiment. "The more we engage in participatory dialogues, the more we build momentum to save our greens, our heritage, and ecosystems like the Sundarbans."

Trams first began operating in Kolkata in 1873 with horse-drawn carriages, later transitioning to steam and electric trams by 1902.

While the city had 257 tram cars in 2023, only 25 trams are currently operational on a rotational basis across three routes, according to a state transport official.

However, there are plans to increase the fleet to 55 trams and introduce ten single-bogey AC tram cars along three routes, including a heritage corridor along Kolkata Maidan-Esplanade.

