 LS Polls: BJP fields ex-IPS officer from Birbhum, doctor from Jhargram in Bengal | Kolkata - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

LS Polls: BJP fields ex-IPS officer from Birbhum, doctor from Jhargram in Bengal

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 31, 2024 10:52 AM IST

Ex-IPS officer Debashish Dhar was suspended by the Mamata Banerjee-administration while Dr Pranat Tudu had to fight a legal battle against the state government after submitting his resignation

Former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Debashish Dhar, who was suspended by West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee-administration and then put on compulsory waiting, was on Saturday fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as its Lok Sabha candidate from Birbhum, while Pranat Tudu, a former medical officer (radiology) of Jhargram Medical College and Hospital, who had to fight a legal battle against the state government after submitting his resignation, was fielded by the party from Jhargram.

The BJP has till date fielded 40 candidates in West Bengal out of 42 Lok Sabha seats. (File)
The BJP has till date fielded 40 candidates in West Bengal out of 42 Lok Sabha seats. (File)

While Dhar has been pitted against TMC’s three-time MP Satabdi Roy, Tudu will have to contest against Kalipada Soren, Sathali author and a Padma Shri awardee.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The BJP has till date fielded 40 candidates in West Bengal out of 42 Lok Sabha seats. The party is yet to name any candidate for two seats – Diamond Harbor and Asansol. The TMC has named Abhishek Banerjee, sitting MP and the party’s national general secretary from Diamond Harbor. Actor turned politician Shatrughan Sinha has been fielded from Asansol.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Kolkata / LS Polls: BJP fields ex-IPS officer from Birbhum, doctor from Jhargram in Bengal
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On