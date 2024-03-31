LS Polls: BJP fields ex-IPS officer from Birbhum, doctor from Jhargram in Bengal

Former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Debashish Dhar, who was suspended by West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee-administration and then put on compulsory waiting, was on Saturday fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as its Lok Sabha candidate from Birbhum, while Pranat Tudu, a former medical officer (radiology) of Jhargram Medical College and Hospital, who had to fight a legal battle against the state government after submitting his resignation, was fielded by the party from Jhargram. The BJP has till date fielded 40 candidates in West Bengal out of 42 Lok Sabha seats. (File)

While Dhar has been pitted against TMC’s three-time MP Satabdi Roy, Tudu will have to contest against Kalipada Soren, Sathali author and a Padma Shri awardee.

The BJP has till date fielded 40 candidates in West Bengal out of 42 Lok Sabha seats. The party is yet to name any candidate for two seats – Diamond Harbor and Asansol. The TMC has named Abhishek Banerjee, sitting MP and the party’s national general secretary from Diamond Harbor. Actor turned politician Shatrughan Sinha has been fielded from Asansol.