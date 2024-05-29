 Major political earthquake expected in next six months after LS results: PM Modi | Kolkata - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Major political earthquake expected in next six months after LS results: PM Modi

ByHT Correspondent
May 29, 2024 01:18 PM IST

Modi was speaking at an election rally at Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas where he campaigned for 3 candidates whom the BJP has fielded from Diamond Harbour, Mathurapur and Joynagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that a major political earthquake is expected within the next six months beginning June 4, when the results of the Lok Sabha polls are announced.

Nine Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal are scheduled to go to polls in the last phase on June 1. (PTI photo)
Nine Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal are scheduled to go to polls in the last phase on June 1. (PTI photo)

“Your one vote will help to change the political direction of the nation. After June 4, in the next six months, a major political earthquake will take place in the country. Political parties which thrive on dynasty politics will disintegrate on their own. Even their party functionaries have become tired. They are all seeing in which direction the country is moving and the direction in which their parties are heading,” he said.

Modi was speaking at an election rally at Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas where he campaigned for three candidates whom the BJP has fielded from Diamond Harbour, Mathurapur and Joynagar constituencies.

Modi also accused the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) party of changing the demography in bordering areas in West Bengal.

Modi attacked the state government over appeasement politics, attack on monks, not allowing central schemes to be implemented in the state and cross-border infiltration among others.

“Infiltrators are snatching away the opportunities of youths in West Bengal. They are usurping your land and properties. The entire nation is concerned. The demography on the bordering areas have been changed. Why did they (TMC) oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and are spreading lies and rumours? They want the illegal infiltrators to settle in West Bengal,” he added.

Nine Lok Sabha seats in Kolkata, South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas are scheduled to go to polls in the last phase on June 1.

Even though the BJP had made deep inroads in the state in 2019 winning 18 of the 42 seats, the TMC had wrested all nine seats in the three districts of south Bengal where polling is scheduled on Saturday.

“This is my last rally in West Bengal (in this Lok Sabha election). After this I will be heading to Odisha. Tomorrow is the last day (for campaigning ahead of the June 1 polls) and I will spend the day in Punjab,” he said.

