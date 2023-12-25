Mamata Banerjee our Santa Claus: Bengal minister

West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim on Sunday said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is the state's Santa Claus, who gifts people development initiatives throughout the year. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the inauguration of the Kolkata Christmas Festival at Allen Park, in Kolkata.(PTI)

Hakim is considered to be close to Banerjee.

"When we were kids, on Christmas Eve, we used to think Santa Claus would come. On Christmas morning, we used to see that either toys or chocolates were gifted. At that time, I used to think does Santa Claus really come? Now I realise Santa Claus really comes," he said.

While praising Banerjee, Hakim said she is West Bengal's Santa Claus, who has given the state everything.

"Mamata Banerjee is our very own Santa, who helps needy parents in continuing the education of their girl child through the Kanyashree scheme. When parents don't have money to get their daughters married, she comes with a Rupashree card to help the family," he said.