Mamata Banerjee showers SOPs in budget ahead of crucial assembly polls
- The list included generating 1.5 crore new employment opportunities, hiking farmer’s aid, among others.
With an eye on the crucial assembly elections ahead, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, while presenting the state’s the vote-on-account in the legislative assembly on Friday, showered SOPs and made a series of announcements.
The list included generating 1.5 crore new employment opportunities, hiking farmer’s aid, free ration and cooked food from common kitchen for the poor and pension for senior citizens and widows, among others.
“With the permission of the Speaker, I propose a budget of ₹299,688 crore (net) for the year 2021-22 on behalf of the state government,” Banerjee read from the interim annual financial statement.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been targeting the ruling TMC over lack of employment in the state and depriving the state’s farmers from getting the financial benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.
“The state should publish a white paper and initiate a probe on all contractual jobs done till date. It should make public the number of people employed through such contracts, when were they recruited and how. The entire process is shady and corrupt,” said Shamik Bhattacharya, BJP’s state spokesperson.
Also read: Delhi Police write to Google, seek data on toolkit shared by Greta Thunberg
This was the last budget presentation during the second term of the Trinamool Congress-government which first came to power in 2011 and for the second term in 2016. Assembly elections could be held in March–April this year.
Buoyed by its impressive gains in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls where the party won 18 of the 42 seats, the BJP has set a target of winning more than 200 seats in the 294-seated legislative assembly.
The chief minister, even in the financial statement, attacked the BJP-led Centre saying, “Had the Central government provided some financial relief in this hour (cyclone Amphan, Covid-19 pandemic and the economic depression) of crisis, it would have helped us in meeting the challenges.”
In the Union budget, the Centre had allocated ₹25,000 for road infrastructure development and renovation of roads. In a counter, Banerjee announced construction of 46,000 kilometres of rural roads and several other roads and flyovers and allocated nearly 3000 kilometres for the next financial year.
With the crucial assembly elections just around the corner, the BJP and the TMC are virtually engaged in a tug-o-war over Bengal’s icons. The Bharatiya Janata Party, which is hoping to unseat the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in the state, and the TMC have both laid claim to Bengali icons Rabindranath Tagore, Swami Vivekananda and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. In the budget, Banerjee stated that the state would construct Azad Hind Monument in respect of Netaji.
As the CM read out the statement, BJP legislators trooped into the well of the assembly, demanding that Mitra, and not Banerjee, should be reading out the vote-on-account. Later, they walked out of the House. They staged a walkout and shouted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans while going out of the assembly. Left Front and Congress MLAs also boycotted the session.
Usually, the finance minister reads out the budget statement. But this year, state finance minister Amit Mitra could not attend the assembly due to health issues.
Although the budget announces a plan for the full year, this year because of the assembly elections, the expenditure approval will be sought over the next three months in the form of a 'vote on account'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nadda’s Bengal ‘rath yatra’ may run into TMC’s motorcycle rally; traffic chaos
- A district police official said, “With so many people travelling from across Nadia and possibly adjoining districts to take part in these programmes, movement of traffic may be hit.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP indulging in malicious propaganda over 'rath yatra' clearance in Bengal: TMC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to present budget today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM to dedicate projects worth about ₹4,700 crore in Bengal ahead of polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal govt asks BJP to seek nod from local authorities for Rath Yatras
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covaxin rolled out in Bengal, 60 beneficiaries to be inoculated on Day 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RJD, NCP set to ally with TMC for Bengal polls; SP likely to join
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'BJP did nothing for tea garden workers despite MPs from north Bengal': CM
- This comes a day after the Centre, in its Union budget, announced a package of ₹1,000 crore for the welfare of tea garden workers in West Bengal and Assam.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal to reopen schools from Feb 12. All you need to know
- The state government has said that students will only be allowed to attend offline classes with parental consent. Teachers have been demanding that classes should be resumed in a proper phased out manner, the state government has kept their demand under consideration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Personal jibes get sharper at BJP, TMC rallies; ex-ministers shown black flag
- While the BJP singled out Abhishek Banerjee, TMC leader Ratna Chatterjee targeted her estranged husband and BJP leader Sovan Chatterjee.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC suffers another blow as two-time MLA Dipak Haldar calls it quits
- Dipak Haldar won the Diamond Harbour seat in 2011 and 2016 but was suspended for a few months in 2015 on disciplinary ground.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP plans to organise five mega rath yatras in poll-bound Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP seeks permission from Bengal govt for rath yatra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata will be left alone by election time, says Shah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal kids mistake crude bomb for ball, suffer injuries in explosion
- While one of the victims, a boy, sustained minor injuries, two girls were admitted to a hospital with splinter injuries.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox