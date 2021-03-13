IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Mamata out of hospital amid political slugfest
Banerjee’s injury continued to dominate politics in the poll-bound state.(AP)
Banerjee’s injury continued to dominate politics in the poll-bound state.(AP)
kolkata news

Mamata out of hospital amid political slugfest

A senior police official said on condition of anonymity that the state government report suggested the chief minister was standing on the footboard of the vehicle and something made the door of the car close and injure the 66-year-old.
READ FULL STORY
By Joydeep Thakur, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:45 AM IST

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee was discharged from hospital on Friday, two days after she was injured at an event in Nandigram, as her protégé-turned-rival Suvendu Adhikari filed his nomination as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the seat, setting the stage for a prestige fight in the south Bengal constituency.

Banerjee’s injury continued to dominate politics in the poll-bound state. The Trinamool Congress and BJP met the election commission separately, and two reports on the Wednesday incident — one by the state chief secretary and another by poll observers — were submitted to the poll watchdog.

Also Read: Mamata injury draws new Bengal battle line

A senior police official said on condition of anonymity that the state government report suggested the chief minister was standing on the footboard of the vehicle and something made the door of the car close and injure the 66-year-old. The report didn’t specifically mention what made the door close, said the officer.

Banerjee, who sustained bone injuries in her left ankle and foot, was allowed to go home at her insistence but will have to obey restrictions on movement, said doctors. Around 7.30pm, she was wheeled out of the hospital in a wheelchair and is unlikely to hit the campaign trail before Monday.

“She would be able to move around with certain ‘non weight-bearing’ restrictions, which she has been explained. She has agreed to abide by all those restrictions,” said Monimoy Banerjee, director of the state-run SSKM Hospital.

Earlier in the day, Adhikari, the incumbent legislator from Nandigram, filed his nomination for the March 1 poll but steered clear of commenting on Banerjee’s injury. He was flanked by two central ministers, Smriti Irani and Dharmendra Pradhan.

“Only the BJP can return you your money by selling off the assets, which the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized, once it comes to power. No one else will be able to give you the money back,” he told a rally, referring to ongoing probes in chit fund scams in the state.

The TMC, however, hit back and said the BJP was making false promises. “Two central agencies have been investigating the cases since 2013-14. How can he say that if the BJP comes to power, it would return the money by selling off the assets seized by central agencies?” TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh asked.

The TMC held silent protests across the state and held rallies in support of Banerjee, who is seeking a third consecutive term in the eight-phase polls starting March 27. “The game is on. A wounded tigress is more aggressive,” said state minister Firhad Hakim.

A five-member TMC delegation met election commission officials in Delhi for an hour and submitted a memorandum. “Injuries to Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram were not a result of an unfortunate incident but that of a conspiracy. The events leading up to the attempt on her life leave no doubt that the attack was part of a deep-rooted conspiracy,” TMC MP Saugata Roy told reporters.

Hours later, a BJP delegation met EC and demanded a probe. “The party also requested the election commission to make public the video of Banerjee’s rally in which she got injured,” said party general secretary Bhupender Yadav.

On Wednesday, Banerjee alleged she was attacked by four-five men without any police presence at the spot, prompting EC to seek a report. “EC directed us to submit the report by 5pm. It has reached by 5pm. It is a confidential report, the details of which can’t be shared,” said Alapan Bandopadhyay, chief secretary of West Bengal.

The report suggested that some people managed to get close to the chief minister but didn’t specify the exact sequence of events, said the police officer quoted above.

“There were frequent changes in the chief minister’s plans as a result of which last-minute security arrangements had to be made. But it is not true that there were no police personnel at the spot,” said the officer, requesting anonymity.

A section of eyewitnesses claim the CM was standing on the footboard when the vehicle’s door hit an iron pillar jutting out of the road, injuring the leader. This theory was rubbished by TMC leaders, who said there were no scratches or dents on the car.

Two EC appointed observers – Ajay V Nayak and Vivek Dubey — went to Nandigram on Friday and spoke to senior officials. A poll panel official said the observers sent their reports to Delhi. A virtual meeting was likely to be held between EC officials in Delhi and the observers on Friday evening.

In Kolkata, the six-member medical board that treated Banerjee wanted to keep her under observation for another 48 hours. “But due to her repeated requests she was released with appropriate advice and instructions,” said Monimoy Banerjee. Doctors said she was told about the dos and don’ts and the medical board would re-examine her after a week.

The plaster on her left leg was removed in the morning to examine the injury. The medical board found satisfactory improvement. “The size of the hematoma has diminished considerably. The bony injury in her ankle has also shown marked sign of improvement. New plaster slab has been done,” Monimoy Banerjee added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mamata banerjee west bengal assembly elections 2021
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Banerjee’s injury continued to dominate politics in the poll-bound state.(AP)
Banerjee’s injury continued to dominate politics in the poll-bound state.(AP)
kolkata news

Mamata out of hospital amid political slugfest

By Joydeep Thakur, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:45 AM IST
A senior police official said on condition of anonymity that the state government report suggested the chief minister was standing on the footboard of the vehicle and something made the door of the car close and injure the 66-year-old.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Clad in a white cotton saree and simple hawaiian chappals on her feet, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee waves at her supporters in Nandigram. (ANI)
File photo: Clad in a white cotton saree and simple hawaiian chappals on her feet, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee waves at her supporters in Nandigram. (ANI)
kolkata news

Mamata Banerjee’s iconic blue-white Hawaiian slippers need some rest too

By Tanmay Chatterjee
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:47 PM IST
  • Blue and white are Banerjee's favourite colours. The CM does not wear slippers of any other shade.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee at SSKM hospital after suffering injuries during her Nandigram visit on March 10. ((PTI))
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee at SSKM hospital after suffering injuries during her Nandigram visit on March 10. ((PTI))
kolkata news

Doctors unsure on Mamata Banerjee's release from hospital

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 12:23 AM IST
  • Doctors said during the day that her condition would be examined again on Friday before taking the treatment forward.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (AFP)
File photo: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (AFP)
kolkata news

Three ‘assaults’ that marked Mamata Banerjee’s rise through street politics

By Tanmay Chatterjee
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 02:05 PM IST
  • Allegations of physical assault against her adversaries have marked West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee’s career.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Elections in the hills will be held in the fifth phase on April 17.(AFP File Photo)
Elections in the hills will be held in the fifth phase on April 17.(AFP File Photo)
kolkata news

Split in Gorkha Janmukti Morcha may help BJP in Bengal's hill region

By Pramod Giri, Siliguri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 02:46 PM IST
  • The only thing common in Tamang and Gurung factions is their strong stand against the BJP, which may end up helping the saffron party.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pamela Goswami, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader in Bengal, had named a party colleague Rakesh Singh in the drugs seizure case(Twitter/PamelaGoswami8)
Pamela Goswami, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader in Bengal, had named a party colleague Rakesh Singh in the drugs seizure case(Twitter/PamelaGoswami8)
kolkata news

Kolkata: Two more arrested in Pamela Goswami drugs case, 10 held so far

Written by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Joydeep Bose
UPDATED ON MAR 10, 2021 12:07 PM IST
A case has been registered against them under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act
READ FULL STORY
Close
Firefighters and locals stand and watching fire after it broke out on the 13th floor of a multi-storeyed building and housing offices of the Railways, on Strand Road in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Firefighters and locals stand and watching fire after it broke out on the 13th floor of a multi-storeyed building and housing offices of the Railways, on Strand Road in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI Photo)
kolkata news

Kolkata fire: High-level committee to submit probe report within 3 weeks

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 06:56 AM IST
The fire on the 13 th floor of the New Koilaghat building on Strand Road two railway officials, an assistant sub-inspector of Kolkata Police, a Railway Protection Force official and a security person.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Firefighters and locals stand and watching fire after it broke out on the 13th floor of a multi-storeyed building and housing offices of the Railways, on Strand Road in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Firefighters and locals stand and watching fire after it broke out on the 13th floor of a multi-storeyed building and housing offices of the Railways, on Strand Road in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI Photo)
kolkata news

Kolkata: Blame game starts after high-rise fire

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON MAR 10, 2021 02:07 AM IST
A case of negligence under Section 304A of the Indian Penal Code was lodged and Kolkata police started a probe. The fire department and the railways ordered separate probes into the incident.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Firefighters and locals stand and watching fire after it broke out on the 13th floor of a multi-storeyed building and housing offices of the Railways, on Strand Road in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Firefighters and locals stand and watching fire after it broke out on the 13th floor of a multi-storeyed building and housing offices of the Railways, on Strand Road in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI Photo)
kolkata news

Trinamool, BJP trade barbs over Kolkata fire tragedy

Written by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Joydeep Bose
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 06:08 PM IST
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had visited the site on Monday night and alleged that senior railway officials were not present.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Firefighters and locals stand and watching fire after it broke out on the 13th floor of a multi-storeyed building and housing offices of the Railways, on Strand Road in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Firefighters and locals stand and watching fire after it broke out on the 13th floor of a multi-storeyed building and housing offices of the Railways, on Strand Road in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI Photo)
kolkata news

Kolkata fire: 9 deaths till now, railways ministry’s committee to probe accident

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 06:08 PM IST
“A high-level probe committee led by senior chief security officer has been formed, as per the rules. Reports will be submitted within three weeks,” DJ Narain, a senior spokesperson of the ministry, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Firefighters try to put out a fire that broke out in a multistory building in Kolkata on Monday.(ANI Photo)
Firefighters try to put out a fire that broke out in a multistory building in Kolkata on Monday.(ANI Photo)
kolkata news

Kolkata fire: Doctors mull DNA test to identify some bodies

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 11:38 AM IST
The toll in the fire at the New Koilaghat Building rose to nine as two more bodies were found from an elevator in the early hours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kolkata: Fire breaks out at the 12th floor of a multi-storeyed building in Kolkata, Monday, March 8, 2021. (PTI)
Kolkata: Fire breaks out at the 12th floor of a multi-storeyed building in Kolkata, Monday, March 8, 2021. (PTI)
kolkata news

'Pained beyond words...': President Kovind mourns loss of lives in Kolkata fire

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 10:33 AM IST
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has set up a high-level committee to ascertain the cause of the fire.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fire broke out on the top floor of the building in central Kolkata on Monday. (ANI)
Fire broke out on the top floor of the building in central Kolkata on Monday. (ANI)
kolkata news

Kolkata fire: All 9 victims had used the elevator, says fire services official

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 09:16 AM IST
Fire broke out on the top floor of the building that houses the offices of the Eastern Railway at Kolkata’s Strand Road on Monday evening. At least 20 engines were pressed into service
READ FULL STORY
Close
Firefighters try to put out a fire that broke out in a multistory building in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Firefighters try to put out a fire that broke out in a multistory building in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI Photo)
kolkata news

PM Modi announces ex-gratia of 2 lakh for those killed in Kolkata fire

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 01:18 PM IST
A compensation of 50,000 will be given to those seriously injured, PMO said hours after a massive fire engulfed a high-rise building of the Eastern Railway at Kolkata's Strand Road.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man wearing a protective mask sprays disinfectant as a preventive measure against the coronavirus disease. (REUTERS)
A man wearing a protective mask sprays disinfectant as a preventive measure against the coronavirus disease. (REUTERS)
kolkata news

6 detected with UK, South African strains of coronavirus in West Bengal

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:27 AM IST
While one case of the UK strain was detected from Kolkata, two each were detected from Nadia and South 24 Parganas district. The South African strain was detected in a patient from Malda in north Bengal
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP