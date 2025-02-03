Kolkata, The movement of at least 22 flights was affected at the Kolkata airport on Monday as a result of poor visibility due to dense fog, officials said. Movement of 22 flights affected due to dense fog at Kolkata airport

At least six flights scheduled to arrive at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport and the departure of 16 flights to other destinations were delayed, they said.

According to an Airports Authority of India spokesperson, Low Visibility Procedures were implemented due to the fog from 1.21 am to 8.45 am.

The air traffic control declares LVP when visibility falls below 800 metres, after which 'follow-me' vehicles guide aircraft to their stands, he said.

The LVP is also activated when the cloud ceiling is below 200 feet.

The procedures involve coordination among the airport operator, ATC and pilots to manage flights safely and minimise disruptions, the AAI official said.

These ensure that aircraft can land, taxi and take off safely using advanced navigation systems and ground lighting, he said.

On Monday, more delays in flight operations were averted as 33 arriving flights and 44 departing aircraft operated with the help of Instrument Landing System during the LVP, as and when the visibility conditions changed, the official said.

In addition, a total of 33 flights used either Category-II ILS or CAT-III ILS for landing, while 44 aircraft opted for low visibility take-off during the LVP, he said.

The CAT-II ILS is used when the runway visibility range is at least 300 metres or more, while CAT-III ILS is implemented when it falls below 300 metres.

On Sunday, the arrival and departure of a total of 13 flights were delayed at the Kolkata airport on Sunday due to fog-induced poor visibility, the official said.

Flight operations at NSCBI Airport were also disrupted for three consecutive days from January 23 to January 25 due to dense fog.

A total of 72 flights were affected on January 23, 34 flights on January 24 and 53 flights on January 25, he added.

