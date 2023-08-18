Bengal man found dead at railway station; his wife, daughter killed at home: Cops

West Bengal police on Friday found the body of a man on the railway tracks at Madhyamgram station in the state’s North 24 Parganas district. Police have identified the deceased as 48-year-old ex-army man. (Representative Photo)

Police said the man was found dead hours before his wife (44) and daughter (19) were murdered with their throats slit inside their apartment, police said.

The man’s mutilated body and circumstantial evidence indicated that he might have died by suicide by jumping before a suburban train, police said.

Police said that the body was spotted on the tracks by government railway police (GRP) personnel who informed the local police station.

Police officers found some identification papers in the pocket of the deceased and went to his apartment in the district’s Dum Dum area.

“The door was locked and nobody answered the bell. When local residents said they had not seen the man’s wife and daughter since Thursday evening, police broke into the apartment and found both lying in a pool of blood. Their throats were slit,” one of the investigating officers said on condition of anonymity.

“Although prima facie it appears that the man might have killed his wife and daughter before taking his own life, an investigation has started. All bodies were sent for post-mortem,” the officer added.

“My daughter was happy. We used to talk over the phone almost every day. We spoke on Thursday as well. My son-in-law was a good man. Marital discords are quite common in every family. I never expected something like this,” the mother of the deceased woman told the local media.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON