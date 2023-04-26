NIA files charge sheet in 2022 Bengal explosives seizure case

KOLKATA: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a charge sheet in connection with the seizure of electric detonators, ammonium nitrate and gelatin sticks by West Bengal’s special task force (STF) in 2022. West Bengal STF officials intercepted a sports utility vehicle in West Bengal’s Birbhum district on June 29, 2022, leading to the seizure of detonators and explosives (File Photo)

“The NIA investigation revealed that the explosives and detonators were being supplied to people involved in illegal mining. Investigation is still going on,” said an official.

On June 29, 2022, STF officials intercepted a sports utility vehicle in West Bengal’s Birbhum district. The vehicle’s driver Ashish Keora was arrested and 81,000 electric detonators were seized from him. Raids continued over the next few weeks and the sleuths recovered more explosives and detonators.

“In all around 85,000 electric detonators, 27,000 kg of ammonium nitrate and around 1,700 kg of gelatin sticks were recovered. More people were arrested as the raids continued,” said an official.

NIA took over the case in September 2022.

While charges against one of the accused Manoj Kumar was abated after he committed suicide in November 2022,

Among those charged under the Indian Penal Code and the Explosive Substances Act are Ashish Keora, Rintu Sk, Mukesh Singh and Mokhtar Khan, a statement by NIA said.Charges against Manoj Kumar abated after he died by suicide in November 2022.