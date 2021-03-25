IND USA
Officials at Nimtita railway station in Murshidabad after the blast (ANI Photo)
Nimtita railway station blast: Incriminating documents seized in raids, says NIA

"During the searches conducted by NIA in the case, several incriminating documents and electronic items have been seized. Further investigation in the case continues," a release issued by the agency read.
Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 25, 2021 08:15 PM IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at three locations in West Bengal and Jharkhand in connection with the Nimtita railway station bomb blast case and seized several 'incriminating documents' and 'electronic items'. 

"During the searches conducted by NIA in the case, several incriminating documents and electronic items have been seized. Further investigation in the case in underway," a release issued by the agency read.

On the night of February 17, a blast at Nimtita railway station, located in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, injured 27 people including Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers and minister Jakir Hossain.

On March 2, the Union home ministry  ordered an NIA investigation into the blast following which the agency registered a case under the Explosives Act, and Indian Penal Code’s Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 307 (attempt to murder), and 326 (grievous hurt).

After the incident, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee accused TMC's opponents of carrying out a conspiracy to force Hossain to leave the party and said the blast was a part of it.

As part of the investigation, the agency also conducted searches at the premises of Biyon Sk and Mohammudin SK in Murshidabad and accused Shahidul Islam at Jharkhand's West Singhbhum in Majhgaon.

