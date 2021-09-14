No RT-PCR report needed for transit passengers, clarifies Kolkata airport

The Kolkata airport said on Tuesday that passengers whose final destination is not West Bengal need to carry an RT-PCR report. The clarification was given in response to a query from a user who was travelling to Delhi via Kolkata.

The Kolkata airport also informed the passengers that as per the state government guidelines, all in bound flight passengers from Bangalore need to produce a negative RT-PRC test report or proof of vaccination.

"Please note transit passengers whose final destination is not West Bengal and who do need to come out of Airport need not carry COVID test report for Kolkata. For more details please contact the concerned Airline," Kolkata airport said in its tweet.

On Monday, Kolkata and Nadia accounted for three Covid-19 linked fatalities each and North 24 Parganas for two on Monday, according to state government data.

West Bengal, meanwhile, recorded 506 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease on Monday, according to government data. The new cases pushed the virus tally to 15,57,414. As many as 15,30,731 people have recovered from the disease thus far, the bulletin said. The discharge rate stands at 98.29 per cent.

Ten more persons succumbed to the disease, which took the toll to 18,587.

As many as 27,050 samples were tested in the state in the last 24 hours (between Sunday and Monday), which took the total number of such clinical examinations to 1,75,05,502, the bulletin said.

A health department official quoted by news agency PTI said that 4,15,062 doses were administered in Bengal on Monday. So far, over four crore people have been administered Covid-19 vaccines in the state, he added.