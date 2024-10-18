Patient dies in fire at Kolkata’s ESI Hospital: Officials

One patient allegedly died due to suffocation after fire broke out in Kolkata’s ESI Hospital in the early hours of Friday, officials said. The deceased patient was admitted in the oncology ward for the past one month. (Representative file photo)

According to authorities, the fire broke out around 4:30am in the male surgical ward on the first floor due to a short-circuit in the air-conditioner.

At least 10 fire tenders were pressed into service and the fire was doused. The cooling off process was underway.

Sujit Bose, the state’s fire and emergency services minister reached the hospital to take stock of the situation.

“We could avert a major disaster as the rescue operation was started promptly. Only the forensic team will be able to ascertain the exact cause of the fire,” Bose told the media.

“The fire broke out from the air-conditioner. There was thick smoke which triggered panic among the patients in the male surgical ward. The hospital staff immediately started evacuating the patients,” said a patient, who had undergone surgery on his right leg and was admitted in the same ward where the fire reportedly broke out.

According to people aware of the details, more than 90 patients had to be evacuated. Many of these patients were suffering from cancer and were admitted to the oncology ward on the second floor.

“Around 50 patients were shifted to another ESI hospital in Maniktala while some were accommodated in other wards of the hospital, which were not affected by the fire,” Dr Aditi Das, superintendent of the hospital, told media persons.

“I have heard that one patient has died. It is very unfortunate. He was suffering from cancer. Only the hospital authorities can ascertain the reasons,” said Kunal Ghosh, TMC leader, who was also at the hospital.