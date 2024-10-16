Menu Explore
Chandigarh: 60-yr-old woman dies of burns after catching fire from gas stove

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 16, 2024 08:42 AM IST

While police suspect that the incident, which occurred in Burail, Chandigarh, could be a case of suicide, they have not ruled out the possibility of it being an accident

A 60-year-old woman died due to severe burn injuries at her residence in Burail on Tuesday morning after she caught fire from a gas stove in the kitchen.

The body has been sent for postmortem, and the police have initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause of the incident which occurred in Burail, Chandigarh. Further investigation is underway. (HT Photo)
The body has been sent for postmortem, and the police have initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause of the incident which occurred in Burail, Chandigarh. Further investigation is underway. (HT Photo)

According to the initial investigation, the woman sustained 80 percent burn injuries, leading to her death. At the time of the incident, her husband was at home. He informed the police that his wife had been suffering from depression for some time. While police suspect that the incident could be a case of suicide, they have not ruled out the possibility of it being an accident.

The body has been sent for postmortem, and the police have initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause of the incident. Further investigation is underway.

